Sordin and Cardo Crew Join Forces To Create New Generation Of Smart Hearing Protectors For Professional Teams On The Move

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swedish-based hearing protection pioneers, Sordin, today announced a new partnership with global player in critical communications technology, Cardo Crew, in a move that will combine high-end hearing protectors with cutting edge communications.

The partnership, which will lead to countless game-changing benefits for mission-critical teams on the ground, was announced ahead of the launch of SHARE, Sordin’s groundbreaking new electronic hearing protector. The SHARE device will launch in August 2021 and will combine Cardo Crew’s state-of-the-art dynamic mesh communications technology with features such as ambient sound filtering, voice activation and a dedicated mobile app.

The device will allow teams on the ground to clearly pick up important sounds such as instructions from colleagues or warning signals, whilst also protecting them from potentially damaging noise from machinery and other sound. Thanks to Cardo Crew’s dynamic mesh technology, two-way, hands-free communication for groups of two to 15 workers will also be possible via a fully autonomous network, without the need for a traditional base station, making SHARE the perfect communication tool for busy teams on the move in noisy environments.

Peter Ovrin, Global Product Manager at Sordin, commented on the partnership: “In addition to the primary function to protect against harmful noise, many users of Sordin hearing protectors need easy and robust communication with team members. To meet this user requirement, Sordin is launching the SHARE hearing protector. With Cardo’s state-of-the-art Dynamic Mesh Technology, and other supporting features such as a mobile app, voice control and Bluetooth, SHARE is a groundbreaking product that will revolutionise hearing protection and communication in the field.”

The move also creates a valuable opportunity for Cardo Crew to further extend its award-winning technology to relevant industry verticals, with a primary focus on the European PPE market where Sordin’s product will initially be launched.

Shachar Harari, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cardo Crew commented: “Sordin’s strong brand and 30-year experience in the field will prove invaluable to Cardo’s efforts to make our technology available across verticals where team communications are critical. There are countless applications and use cases, including industrial and construction environments, where the combination of Cardo Crew’s state of the art intercom system and Sordin’s expertise in designing best-in-class hearing protection devices would be an excellent fit.”