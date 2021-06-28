Techmer PM, Cupron Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Cupron’s Copper-Based Antimicrobial Technology

Cupron Inc. formulates an active, oxidized copper ingredient in powder form, and Techmer encapsulates the product during its polymer compounding process, enabling it to take many forms. The ingredient helps to kill bacteria and imparts durable antimicrobial, anti-odor, and skin-enhancing properties to various finished products, to include sectors such as transportation, healthcare, recreational and consumer products, and retail and workplace environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techmer PM LLC and Cupron Inc. have struck a deal to strengthen and expand their long-standing partnership related to Cupron’s patented, copper-based antimicrobial technology. Techmer PM, a leading materials design company, will now act as Cupron’s primary technology partner, manufacturer, and sales and marketing representative for a wide range of market applications.

Cupron, based in Richmond, Va., formulates an active, oxidized copper ingredient in powder form, and Techmer encapsulates the product during its polymer compounding process. The ingredient helps to kill bacteria and imparts durable antimicrobial, anti-odor, and skin-enhancing properties to various finished products, to include sectors such as transportation, healthcare, recreational and consumer products, and retail and workplace environments, to name a few.

“Techmer designs and formulates materials with Cupron’s additive to achieve optimum dispersion, color control and processing stability for the desired end-use for moldings, fibers or films in a wide range of different polymers,” explains Techmer PM Product Development Manager Kaan Serpersu.

Cupron has been working on this technology since the viral outbreaks of 2010, and their product gained much more attention for its beneficial properties during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s technology has earned multiple public-health claims from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and additional innovations are in development.

“Since the emergence of COVID,” says Cupron CEO Christopher Andrews, “we believe that demand for antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial products will endure, becoming standard offerings to improve environmental safety in healthcare and beyond.”

The resulting increase in demand for its technology in various end products has prompted Cupron to turn to Techmer PM to help expand its sales and marketing reach, while also allowing Techmer customers to gain preferred access to Cupron’s proprietary technology.

“The marrying of Techmer's polymer design and production expertise with Cupron's antimicrobial and regulatory expertise will help to bring a new range of differentiated products to the marketplace,” notes Techmer CEO Michael McHenry. “We are excited to partner with Cupron to take this technology to a broad range of next-generation applications.”

About Cupron Inc.

Cupron, Inc. is a copper-based antimicrobial technology company that harnesses the unique properties of copper for healthcare, consumer, industrial, and military applications. Cupron embeds specified copper compounds in select polymers that enable finished products to deliver the desired impact. Unlike topically-applied solutions, Cupron’s durable embedded copper technology does not wash or rub off. www.cupron.com

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM LLC is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The Clinton, Tenn.-based company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News six times since 2014 on its list of “Best Places to Work” in the North American plastics industry. www.techmerpm.com