Iowa Association of REALTORS® Adopts Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today Iowa Association of REALTORS® (IAR) selected Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management as a member benefit for their more than 8,000 valued subscribers.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for IAR’s brokers and agents. By utilizing Remine’s industry leading Transaction Management tool, Docs+ users will experience a plethora of solutions in a single platform, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder and distribution, and impersonation for agent collaboration.

“We chose Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management because it is paramount we provide best in class technology to our members in the ever-changing landscape of the real estate industry,” said Gavin Blair, CEO of IAR. “IAR members will now be able to leverage their time with the benefits of Docs+ and create streamlined transactions for their customers.”

“We are thrilled by the expansion of our partnership with IAR. IAR members utilizing Common Data Platform (CDP) services have gained increased workflow between Remine Pro and Docs+, while those not on CDP are getting a best-in-class transaction management platform,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our goal at Remine is to create modular solutions for customers like IAR that will modernize the digital real estate journey while also enhancing their member value proposition.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Iowa Association of REALTORS®

The Iowa Association of REALTORS® (IAR) is the leading advocate for more than 7,800 real estate professionals in Iowa. Representing all facets of the industry, the IAR is proud to serve as a resource of services and opportunities for its members.