China’s University of Macau Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for its Enhanced Security Features

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Macau, a Special Administrative Region in southern China, the University of Macau has partnered with YuJa to deploy a full-scale video platform to serve its more than 12,000 students.

The international university was seeking a product that featured comprehensive security requirements that could meet or exceed the country’s various protocols, as well as one that would meet international standards. The university opted to transition to YuJa from another Video Platform to take advantage of these compliance capabilities.

In addition to enhanced security, the university and its students will benefit from features available in YuJa’s lecture capture, live streaming, media management and sharing tools, as well as the ability to caption in Mandarin, Cantonese, and other languages. Tools like automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content will save time spent creating recordings and streamline processes systemwide, while allowing course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“The university has the unique challenge of meeting not only local regulations, but complying with international standards,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with the university as it rises to the challenge and fulfills its commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MACAU

Founded in 1981, the University of Macau (UM) is the predecessor of the private University of East Asia, which was officially renamed University of Macau in 1991 as a public university. Through the years of development, UM has become a leading and the only public comprehensive university in Macau. An international university, MU offers more than 130 programs at all levels and covering a variety of fields. It also has established collaboration agreements with more than 250 institutions of higher learning in over 30 countries and regions. UM’s students can choose from over 150 institutions around the world for exchange programs or overseas studies.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.