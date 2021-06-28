Level Ex® Expands into Dermatology with Launch of Top Derm

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Ex, creator of industry-leading medical video games for physicians, today announced its expansion into the field of dermatology with the launch of its newest medical mobile game, Top Derm. The company’s fifth specialty-specific game covers a wide variety of dermatology topics with original dermatological imagery, and will soon provide dermatologists with the opportunity to earn free continuing medical education credits (CME). Designed as a medical resource for dermatologists that addresses both common and rare skin disorders, Top Derm provides an opportunity for dermatologists to strengthen their skills and remain up-to-date with the latest industry techniques, treatments, and products through quick-burst challenges.

Despite the visual nature of the dermatology field, there is a scarcity of high-quality imagery for many dermatologic disorders. Harnessing the most cutting-edge visual effects and video game technology, Level Ex’s team built the dermatologist-approved DeepSkinFX™ Generator, which can create remarkable, medically accurate, high resolution imagery of any skin disorder on any region of the body and on any skin tone. Combining exclusive, stunningly detailed images with neuroscience-based game mechanics, Top Derm creates an engaging educational experience and gives dermatologists the ability to visualize and understand a wide variety of medical scenarios anywhere, at any time.

“Over 140 dermatologists collaborated with the video game industry’s top designers, developers, and artists to advance the field of dermatology through play,” said Sam Glassenberg, CEO and founder of Level Ex. “As someone who has spent his career pushing the cutting-edge of video game graphics, I’m especially impressed by what we’ve achieved visually with our computer-generated images in Top Derm. Using industry-leading VFX technology, we’ve built a system capable of rendering images so realistic that dermatologists struggle to discern them from real photos.”

Top Derm in-game features include:

Specialty content crafted by experts in dermatology combined with elements of interactive play

Challenges that cover a wide variety of topics including skin cancer, pediatric dermatology, adult dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and surgical dermatology

A variety of challenge types that integrate evidence-based research with stunning imagery to ensure they are all interesting and fun

Personalized content recommendations tailored to specific interests and play preferences

New content and challenges released on a regular basis to keep dermatologists up-to-speed on the latest advancements in the industry

Supplemental reference material for a deeper dive into each challenge topic

Expertise Maps that analyze performance with dynamic reports showing progress, areas of strength, and improvement opportunities

DeepSkinFX™ Generator computer-generated images to help dermatologists recognize any skin disorder, on any region of the body, regardless of skin tone

High-resolution clinical imagery for close-up study

The ability to support dermatology colleagues and advance the field by submitting content and leaving feedback

“The use of gaming for medical education is something I have been passionate about for quite some time,” said Peter Lio, MD, Dermatology, Medical Dermatology Associates of Chicago. “Top Derm is a unique resource leveraging technological advancements to help train and reinforce identification of a wide range of disorders and diseases on different skin tones and in different lighting conditions; it’s a fun and interactive experience that educates us on important topics that impact many dermatology patients.”

Top Derm will continue to evolve after it launches: Level Ex will implement competitive multiplayer challenges, as well social features that allow dermatologists to connect in-game and engage in collaborative discussions.

Top Derm is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play. For more information about potential partnerships, see here.

About Level Ex

