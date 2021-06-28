Intertek and Globizz Enter into Strategic Partnership Offering Regulatory Services for Medical Device Manufacturers in Japan and the US

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, and Globizz, a leading Japanese-U.S. medical device consulting firm, have entered a partnership offering regulatory consulting, technical services, and strategic planning for medical device manufacturers in Japan and the United States. The agreement between the two companies will offer customers in both regions the expertise and resources for easier, more efficient market access, expanding the services for both companies, their existing customers, and others in the industry.

The United States and Japan are two of the largest medical device markets in the world. Japanese manufacturers looking to enter the U.S. market must be prepared to have their products meet requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), state regulatory bodies, and other entities. As a testing and certification company, Intertek experts can assist with evaluating products to standards, but the company required a partner to better assist with consultative services in the product development phase.

As a bilingual consulting group, Globizz is well-versed in requirements and prepared to assist clients as products are developed, assessed and certified for the U.S. The partnership will allow Intertek to expand its medical device services in Japan, helping medical electrical equipment and devices get to the U.S. market quickly and efficiently. Globizz will be able to tap Intertek’s extensive technical expertise, as well as testing and certification solutions, for its clients looking to enter the U.S. or Japan, expanding its services and market access.

Takahiro (Harry) Haruyama, President of Globizz, said, “For an overseas company to succeed in the medical device market in the US, it not only requires a good product but also the know-how of the intricacies of the medical device market and a trusted partner in the US for fruitful outcomes. We are honored to partner with such a well-known, world industry leader that adds to the level of trust and know-how and to leverage the relative strengths of each party’s services and resources to expand both parties’ business in the US and Japan.”

Sunny Rai, Senior Vice President at Intertek, said, “Intertek has always been focused on providing Total Quality Assurance solution through an extensive, knowledgeable network of experts who offer assurance, testing, inspection and certification services to our clients. We are pleased to partner with Globizz to bring much-needed consulting services to the medical device industry in both Japan and the U.S. We look forward to partnering with Globizz on bringing innovative, in-demand products to both markets.”

ABOUT INTERTEK

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

ABOUT GLOBIZZ

Globizz is a business consulting group, assisting both American and Japanese businesses, offering consulting services for Japan market expansion, strategic planning, and market research. As one of the first Japanese-English Bilingual FDA consulting firms, Globizz also has a division of business consulting for Japanese companies doing business in the United States, offering assistance in food, cosmetics, medical devices, drugs, and animal foods. Globizz is a 2020 MedTech Outlook Top Medical Device Consulting Company. https://globizz.net/index_e.html.