Federated Media Selects Triton Digital to Power their Podcast and Streaming Audio Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Federated Media, an integrated media and content marketing company, has selected Triton Digital to power their podcast strategy and deliver their streaming audio content.

Through this partnership, Federated Media will utilize Triton’s audio streaming network for the delivery of its radio stations online. In addition, Federated Media will use Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its podcast content across a wide range of platforms and devices including smart speakers and mobile phones.

“ We’re very excited to partner with Triton Digital and their fantastic podcast and audio streaming platform,” said James Derby, Chief Strategy Officer at Federated Media. “ The Omny Studio platform has all of the tools and capabilities we need to create, edit, share, and manage our growing portfolio of podcasts, and their content delivery platform will enable us to further the reach of our radio stations by providing the highest quality experience for our online listeners.”

“ Federated Media shares our passion for both connectivity and innovation,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “ We are pleased to be providing them with best-in-class tools and technology that will allow them to easily create and share high quality, engaging content that will further their reach and help them grow their listening audience.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Federated Media

Federated Media (www.federatedmedia.com) is a family owned company operating 12 radio stations and a digital agency, Federated Digital Solutions (https://www.federateddigitalsolutions.com) in South Bend and Fort Wayne Indiana.