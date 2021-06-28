Appalachian Underwriters Launches Digital Platform for Small Business Insurance Via Slice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, and Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. are live with small business insurance built on Slice’s Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform under Appalachian’s digital brand, AERO Insurance Services.

Appalachian’s customer base of over 100,000 independent agents can now Submit, Quote, Bind, Pay, and Service Small Business accounts, 100% online, in a matter of minutes. Appalachian and Slice will look to expand into other industry segments in the future, including Personal Lines.

A 2020 Market Report by IIABA reports “84.5% of all commercial lines premiums are written by independent agent companies”. As insurance innovation continues to move forward to the digital world, it’s important agents are equipped with the right tools so that they can compete in a fast-paced, digitally savvy world. Agents can now secure competitive quotes and coverage in just minutes for services from advertising sign companies to window washers using a simple, user-friendly quote to bind process.

“Small business owners understand the importance of comprehensive coverage. Many of today's insurance offerings are complicated and slow, leaving many small businesses with coverage gaps or with no coverage at all," said Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships at Appalachian Underwriters Inc. “The launch of the AERO digital platform is another step in our journey to provide a better insurance experience for both agents and customers.”

“The digital journey is driven by customer centricity, and powered by AI and ML. Allowing agents and customers to leverage readily available data, and innovative technologies to deliver an Amazon-like experience is table stakes in insurance,” said Tim Attia, CEO at Slice.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is the insurance engine behind tomorrow’s cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through the Slice Labs Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice Labs is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, usage based digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To learn more, visit https://www.slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.:

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) offers a leading insurance wholesale brokerage outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of quality products. AUI is a Nationwide MGA that specializes in Workers'​ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Personal Lines products. The company also offers a brokerage unit that expands their product offering beyond their Managed Programs and allows them to place large specialized risks. AUI’s “one–stop” approach affords the convenience of dealing with one sales and administration staff, while gaining access to a wide range of high quality companies.