HotelPlanner Announces Exclusive Partnership with Prestigious Singapore Swimming Club

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform, and the Singapore Swimming Club today announced a partnership that will give Club members exclusive group hotel booking rates around the world, once international travel restarts.

Singapore Swimming Club is the country’s largest non-golfing, members-only recreational club with world-class facilities.

Mr. Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific at HotelPlanner, said: “This partnership with Singapore Swimming Club is our first collaboration with a recreational club in Singapore, and we are delighted to support this premier organization. With pent-up demand for travel growing, we are also keen to explore more partnerships with other recreational and sporting associations in Singapore and the entire Asia-Pac region.”

Brenden Gurusamy, General Manager of the Singapore Swimming Club, said: “HotelPlanner has had a long and successful track record partnering with renowned companies and organizations that support sporting activities and events, and we are honoured to team up with them.”

HotelPlanner is a proud supporter and partner of professional sporting events and leagues, including the United Soccer League, National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils and the Ladies Professional Golfing Association, and many more. Most recently, it pledged $30,000 in free hotel rooms in a campaign supporting the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight world champion, British boxing star Lawrence Okolie.

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel & accommodation needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

Singapore Swimming Club is a premier members-only recreational club founded in 1894. Located in exclusive prime residential district Tanjong Rhu, the Club is fringed by serenity, yet merely minutes away from the city centre.

Spanning over more than 30,000 square metres of beautiful landscaped gardens, Singapore Swimming Club is the country’s largest non-golfing recreational club. The Club has an expanse of sporting facilities, including two Olympic-size pools and one training pool for children as well as tennis, squash and badminton courts. It also has a fully equipped gym and a 10-lane bowling centre. The Club’s 10 F&B outlets caters to different gastronomic preferences and palates. As a family club, Singapore Swimming Club regularly organises an array of recreational and social activities suitable for members of all ages.

