AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Concert Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Concert Insurance Company (Concert) (Deer Park, IL) (formerly named CEM Insurance Company [CEMIC]).

Concert’s Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with positive implications following its recent acquisition by Concert Group Holdings, Inc. (formerly named Freedom Enterprise Holdings, Inc.). The under review status considers additional forthcoming capital that is currently being raised by its new owners in partnership with Century Equity Partners and WT Holdings, Inc. A portion of the proceeds will be used immediately to capitalize Concert further, with the remainder of the capital to be used to facilitate broader licensing and expansion initiatives. Concert will provide fronting of traditional products and services to the program market, as well as options for alternative risk transfer structures. The positive implications take into consideration the anticipated capital infusion into Concert and the expectation of an improved level of risk-adjusted capitalization, resulting in a higher balance sheet strength assessment. AM Best will continue to engage in discussions with Concert’s management and fully assess the financial and operational impacts of this endeavor as it progresses. The ratings will remain under review pending the execution of the planned capital infusion into Concert and a meeting with management to discuss future capital contributions to fund Concert’s planned expansion initiatives.

