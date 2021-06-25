Friday the 13th Just Got FUN-Lucky With a Huge Night of Premieres on Disney Channel

PHOTO CREDIT: DISNEY CHANNEL Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky? In August, it's going to be a FUN-lucky night on Disney Channel when "Spin," "Descendants: The Royal Wedding" and "Disney's Magic Bake-Off" premiere FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Who says Friday the 13th is unlucky? In August, it's going to be a FUN-lucky night on Disney Channel when "Spin," "Descendants: The Royal Wedding" and "Disney's Magic Bake-Off" premiere FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Additionally, the network TV premiere of Disney and Pixar's animated blockbuster "Toy Story 4" at 6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT will usher in the epic night of fun.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, is the DJ-powered Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" starring Avantika ("Mira, Royal Detective," "Diary of a Future President") as Rhea, an Indian American teen who discovers her true passion for creating and producing beat-driven music that blends the textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Immediately following "Spin," viewers are invited to "Descendants: The Royal Wedding," the highly-anticipated animated event of the summer that continues the story for "Descendants" franchise faves Mal and Ben on their wedding day and features a brand new song by the cast of "Descendants." Immediately following is the debut of the new series, "Disney's Magic Bake-Off," an unscripted competitive baking show for kids 6-14 co-hosted by multitalented stars Dara Reneé ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home").

Music is Everything in “Spin”

The Disney Channel Original Movie "Spin" follows Rhea (Avantika), a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her father Arvind, younger brother Rohan and her grandmother Asha. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

Avantika leads an international ensemble of talented veteran and burgeoning young actors, including Bollywood renowned Abhay Deol ("Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara") as Arvind; UK comedienne/actress Meera Syal ("Yesterday") as Asha; Aryan Simhadri ("Adventures in Wonder Park") as Rohan; Michael Bishop ("Grace Beside Me") as DJ Max; Anna Cathcart ("Descendants" franchise) as Molly; Jahbril Cook ("A Week Away") as Watson; and Kerri Medders ("Alexa & Katie") as Ginger.

"Spin" is directed by Manjari Makijany ("Skater Girl") and executive produced by Zanne Devine ("Easy A," "I, Tonya"), with writing by Carley Steiner ("Play Date") and Josh Cagan ("The Duff").

Prepare for a Walk Down The Aisle in "Descendants: The Royal Wedding"

Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boom! "Descendants: The Royal Wedding" invites viewers to Auradon's most anticipated social soiree —Mal and King Ben's wedding. Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon's power couple as they prepare to say "I do" at an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all.

The animated special will feature a brand new song, and the original "Descendants" cast is set to reprise their roles including Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

"Descendants: The Royal Wedding," by Sara Parriott & Josann McGibbon and Ricky Roxburgh, is based on the "Descendants" movies by Parriott & McGibbon ("The Starter Wife," "Runaway Bride"). The animated special is directed by Salvador Simó ("The Jungle Book") and produced by Final Frontier Entertainment.

Sweet Dreams are Made of "Disney's Magic Bake-Off"

Disney Channel and modern media company Tastemade team up to present "Disney's Magic Bake-Off," a new one-hour competitive series for kids 6-14 combining the wonder of baking with the ingenuity of young pastry chefs as they create the most extraordinary cakes inspired by the magic of Disney.

Imagination rules and teamwork triumphs as three teams of two race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake, including classics such as "Star Wars," "The Lion King," "Toy Story," "Descendants," "Zombies,” and more! Co-hosts Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, along with Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, guide the kid bakers through fun challenges and unexpected twists all designed to elevate the contestants' baking abilities, techniques and creativity to new culinary heights. Each episode will declare a winning team to be named Disney Baking Champion. The winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video available on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.

After its Friday, August 13 debut, the series will be available every Friday evening on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Created by Tastemade, "Disney's Magic Bake-Off" is executive-produced by Emily Mraz ("Broken Bread"), Joey Lucas ("Beyond the Block") and Molly O’Rourke ("Lovely Bites by Chef Lovely").

