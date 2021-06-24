Celebrate Audiobook Month with Power Shift – How Latinos in California Transformed Politics in America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June is Audiobook Month and the perfect opportunity to check out Power Shift – How Latinos in California Transformed Politics in America, narrated by Thom Rivera and recently released in audiobook format on Amazon, Audible and iTunes.

Originally published in August 2018 by the Berkeley Public Policy Press, the publishing imprint of the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley, Power Shift quickly rose to the top of Amazon’s "Hot New Releases in Political Leadership" on August 31, 2018.

Co-authored by George L. Pla, Founder & CEO of Cordoba Corporation, and David R. Ayón, a Senior Strategist and Advisor to Latino Decisions and faculty lecturer at Loyola Marymount University and UC Berkeley, Power Shift recounts the origins and development of ten Los Angeles Latino leaders, “Los Diez,” who transformed politics and government, forging a progressive political tradition in the process. The book chronicles the breakthrough election of the first Mexican American to the Los Angeles City Council in 1949 to today’s leadership of California and its heavyweight role in the national political landscape.

“As Secretary Leon Panetta penned in his Foreword for Power Shift, the book is part of the great American story in the struggle for equality in our democracy,” stated co-author George L. Pla. “While the perspective focuses on Latino politics, it is an American story and echoes the experience of other ethnic groups that rose to prominence in earlier generations of American politics.”

After a successful book launch at Los Angeles City Hall in August 2018, co-authors Pla and Ayón embarked on a book tour at colleges and universities throughout California. The tour, which included panel discussions featuring several of the leaders featured in Power Shift, culminated with an event at the State Capitol with Governor Gavin Newsom. George Pla and David Ayón have also provided Power Shift presentations to civic, business, and community organizations.

With the increased interest in ethnic studies in California, Power Shift’s detailed historical account of the Latino political experience is a unique resource to support both high school and higher education curricula. The Power Shift team is meeting with educators and administrators from California’s community college, UC and CSU systems to review Power Shift for potential textbook adoptions. An abridged version of Power Shift is currently under development for the “Young Reader” for high school ethnic studies courses.

