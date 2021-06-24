Hestan Wins Silver Stevie® in 2021 American Business Awards®

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan—the brand celebrated for bringing the award-winning innovations of its commercial appliances to the home kitchen—is proud to announce its status as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations—a record-breaking number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Hestan was nominated in the Achievement in Product Innovation Category.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Hestan was selected as a Silver-level winner for its continued efforts to provide new innovative products and services to its customers despite the challenges brought on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; perhaps most notably among them, the introduction of the Hestan Concierge service. Offering rapid responses to consumer questions, including virtual product experiences and showroom tours, the white glove service was singled out by the judges, who commented on Hestan’s ability to create meaningful virtual customer experiences. This is Hestan’s second consecutive win in the American Business Awards; in 2020, Hestan was selected as a Gold-level winner in the Company of the Year category for Consumer Products.

“The past year created a number of new obstacles for Hestan, from modifying how we operate to changing the way we interact with our customers,” said Eric Deng, president and co-founder of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “To continue to be recognized for our innovations, in response to these new challenges, means a great deal to our entire team.”

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit https://home.hestan.com/.