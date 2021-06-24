American Family Life Insurance Company and Protective Life Insurance Company to Provide Customers With More Retirement Options

MADISON, Wis. & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Family Insurance Life Company has entered into a relationship with Protective Life Insurance Company (Protective Life) to give American Family agency owners more ways to help meet their customers’ retirement needs.

The opportunity with Protective Life gives American Family agency owners the ability to offer four of Protective Life’s most popular annuity products through American Family Brokerage, Inc.

Providing more product choices for customers

“American Family Life Insurance Company is always open to working with other companies to help our agency owners provide service and product options that add value and protection for customers,” said Chris Eason, American Family associate vice president of Life product management. “The new relationship with Protective Life will allow our agency owners to offer some of the most popular annuity products, focused on retirement and asset accumulation.”

The four annuities from Protective Life allow American Family agency owners to meet additional financial product needs, providing more options for customers.

“Protective Life is thrilled to introduce this relationship and have the ability to serve more customers,” said Jim Wagner, Protective Life’s senior vice president and chief distribution officer, Retirement Division. “These offerings provide additional choices and ultimately provide people with the retirement protection that fits their needs.”

About the American Family Insurance group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 254 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,200 employees nationwide.

About Protective Life Corporation

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. Protective traces its roots to its flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company – founded in 1907. Protective’s growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. Protective’s administrative office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its 3,500+ employees work across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Protective had assets of approximately $127 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.