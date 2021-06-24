CredSpark and Degreed to Offer Richer Set of Learner Engagement Tools and Employee Skills Insights

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CredSpark, the leading provider of audience engagement and insights solutions, and Degreed, a learning experience platform, today announced a deeper, richer integration of their platforms to benefit Degreed’s global client base of learning and development professionals.

Since 2016, hundreds of Degreed clients have used CredSpark’s assessment and analytics tools to generate millions of data points on what employees know and feel, as well as identify areas of interest. Degreed and CredSpark have developed a tightly integrated, cross-platform user experience allowing learning and skill-development professionals to engage, understand, and unlock insights in Degreed.

“CredSpark’s insight-capture tools perfectly complement Degreed’s expanding skills-focused talent ecosystem. Today’s learning teams need the ability to easily ask organization, and team-specific questions about employees’ knowledge and opinions, and for those answers to inform upskilling opportunities. Our enhanced integration with CredSpark will power that next-level engagement,” said Rob Wellington, Director of Experience Partnerships at Degreed.

All Degreed clients already have access to a suite of integrated CredSpark assessment-creation and insight-generating tools which allow immersive workforce learning experiences that increase employee engagement while capturing vital learner data. CredSpark for Degreed users will see additional tools and new product enhancements in August 2021.

With the launch of a new paid offering—CredSpark+, Degreed clients have the opportunity to license a richer set of CredSpark tools. CredSpark+ is being designed for more sophisticated learner engagement and assessment options including:

embed surveys and assessments in emails and on web pages

leaderboard/gamification options

the ability to organize assessments and surveys into series, recording learners’ progress over time

seamless export of learning insights to data warehouses or third-party analytics tools

“Degreed sets the standard for everything a workforce learning and skills ecosystem needs to be, and their clients represent the most forward-thinking talent professionals around the globe. We’ve worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Degreed for years in supporting their clients, and this deeper integration is the natural outgrowth of that partnership,” said Lev Kaye, Founder and CEO of CredSpark.

Degreed clients interested in learning more about upcoming CredSpark enhancements and the new subscription-based CredSpark+ option can contact their Degreed Client Experience partner.

