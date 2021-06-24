Keysight’s Scienlab Test Solution Selected by Dukosi Limited for Battery Module Development

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that it has been selected by Dukosi Limited, a battery management technology supplier, to support the development of battery management integrated circuits. Dukosi will be using the Keysight’s Scienlab SL1001A Battery Test System to support the development of battery degradation tracking and prediction algorithms, as well as state of charge monitors.

Dukosi Limited is working with the Battery Advances for Future Transport Applications (BAFTA) project, alongside other parties. The project is focused on developing a framework that deliver optimised performance and system management for next-generation safer, more efficient, battery packs. To support its work, Dukosi chose Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Solution, including the SL1001A Battery Test System – Module Level and Energy Storage Discover (ESD) software.

Speaking of the selection, Dukosi’s Chief Technology Officer, Joel Sylvester said, “Dukosi is conducting lithium-ion cell degradation studies, which means that experiments need to run safely for many months with minimal intervention. After considering many options, we chose Keysight to deliver a complete cycler and test chamber solution, to the highest safety levels, as one package. The ongoing support has been excellent, and the effective utilisation of the system has been much higher than we expected as a result.”

Keysight’s ESD software enables Dukosi to conduct tests that deliver concrete, stable and reproducible results. The software can monitor the charging behavior of different batteries in various temperature and climate conditions and use-cases in stressed real-life environments.

Keysight’s Scienlab Test Solution enables Dukosi to:

Design battery modules with increasing energy/power density.

Monitor degradation in different temperature environments.

Record several temperatures to investigate the reciprocal electrical and thermal influence of the cells in the modules.

“We are pleased that Dukosi Limited chose to work with Keysight,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. “We are looking forward to provide Keysight’s expertise along with our battery test solutions to help advance battery cell technology and contribute to future, more efficient transportation options.”

