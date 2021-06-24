HSB‘s Digital Tools Make Insurance Quotes Fast and Easy

HSB's digital solutions offer new ways to meet you where you are and make it easier to place specialty coverages.

HSB's digital solutions offer new ways to meet you where you are and make it easier to place specialty coverages.

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSB continues to add new digital tools for agents and brokers to access its insurance products, offering real-time technology that makes it easy to rate, quote and bind HSB’s cyber and commercial equipment breakdown coverages online, the company said today.

Using the automated workflow platform provided by Appulate, a leader in digital technology for property-casualty insurance, agents can upload ACORD data directly from their management systems and the information interacts with HSB to provide an instant rate and quote.

Once an agent or broker reviews the quote, they can bind HSB’s equipment breakdown or cyber coverages online.

It’s free to register and use Appulate’s digital platform to quote and bind HSB’s Total Cyber™ and HSB TechAdvantage™ Equipment Breakdown insurance coverages. The streamlined process reduces data entry and saves agents an average 40 minutes for each submission.

“Better, Faster and More Efficient Quoting…”

“HSB has teamed up with Appulate to deliver a better, faster and more efficient quoting process,” said David Schraeder, chief business development officer for HSB, part of Munich Re. “It’s one of the many ways we’re adding new digital capabilities that make it easier for our insurance partners to do business with HSB and keep their clients ahead of emerging risks.”

Other digital resources recently introduced include HSB’s Cyber Quote platform, which gives agents the ability to rate, quote, bind and issue HSB Total Cyber policies in minutes, and HSB’s participation in IVANS Markets, a free, online tool for agencies to quickly find markets for commercial insurance risks.

HSB will be introducing new digital solutions in the coming months that make it easier for agents and brokers to place and market specialty coverages.

Visit http://go.hsb.com/appulate to view a video about HSB’s digital insurance solutions.

