Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Union Home Mortgage Come Together to Amplify Community Commitment

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Strongsville, Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage (UHM) have come together to expand their presence with a focus on Northeast Ohio and community commitment.

A portion of the new gift from UHM is earmarked for the museum’s capital campaign, supporting its multi-year project to renovate, expand, and transform the museum and its plaza. As the Rock Hall continues its transformation, UHM has experienced explosive growth of their own business and philanthropic support nationwide, but with a focus on their hometown of Northeast Ohio.

In recognition of this generous gift, UHM has exclusive naming rights of the Rock Hall’s outdoor plaza. The plaza will now be known as the Union Home Mortgage Plaza, effective immediately. The new name will be displayed above the front entrance of the museum and on a new digital display added to the corner of the plaza near the Rock Boxes to showcase plaza events and exhibits. Both will debut later this summer.

Additionally, UHM has become the museum’s official ticket sponsor for the next five years, and the company’s logo will appear on all digital tickets for museum admission and plaza events, including a great summer lineup of live music.

“We are excited to begin this collaboration with UHM who shares our commitment to this region. We look forward to bringing the community together on Union Home Mortgage Plaza this summer as we kickoff an incredible lineup of events to create a stronger, more vibrant community,” said Greg Harris, CEO & President, Rock Hall.

Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of UHM and a charter board member of the Rock Hall, said, “We are proud to be affiliated with – and now part of the permanent address of – the world-renowned Rock Hall and to support this educational entertainment venue for visitors from Cleveland and around the world to enjoy this summer and beyond.”

This new partnership with the Rock Hall is one of many for UHM in Northeast Ohio, including affiliations with the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Marathon. Giving back to the communities in which its partners live and work is part of the culture at Union Home Mortgage. The company is committed to its community and its partners, as evidenced by the UHM being named one of the region’s top workplaces by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com for six consecutive years. The company was also ranked #1 in the Top Workplaces USA 2021 list among companies with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

The Rock Hall’s significant impact on visitors, students and the community over the last 25 years is prompting its expansion. The Rock Hall is embedded into Cleveland’s landscape and is a main driver for the regional economy, bringing in an estimated $199 million economic impact annually. The Rock Hall’s expansion will create both internal and external gathering spaces for the community to learn and celebrate together and bring more space to engage with visitors including hosting more concerts and community events on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Construction is slated to begin in 2022.

In December 2020, UHM made an initial donation to the Rock Hall to assist the staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. We value all by embracing talents, perspectives and experiences. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable environment that encourages creativity and innovation by valuing, empowering and respecting all people. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter (@rockhall), Instagram (@rockhall) and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall). Long Live Rock!