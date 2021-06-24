Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, Has Initiated Coverage of Largo With a Buy Recommendation

SAINTE-LUCE-SUR-LOIRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, is pleased to announce today that Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group has initiated coverage of its stock with a study entitled "Refurbished is the new Gold".

Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, one of France's leading Small & Mid Caps specialists, will now follow Largo's stock.

*This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and distribution service has been agreed between Largo and Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group.

Next financial communication: half-yearly sales on July 21, 2021 after market close.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr