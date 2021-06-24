OBE Power Partners with Casata in Texas to Provide Smart Community EV Charging

MIAMI & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OBE Power, a leading private network of smart, distributed electric vehicle chargers in Florida, has partnered with Casata to offer Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service (EV CaaS) at their unique micro green living rental communities. The partnership will launch in Casata’s debut development in South Austin and expand to planned locations across Texas and the Southeast.

OBE Power’s Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service and digital platform allows Casata to integrate smart community charging into their unique sustainable-forward approach to the micro living experience. Miami-based OBE Power owns, installs, and manages the charging amenity. Property managers can oversee its administration through OBE Power’s user-friendly web portal, as well as track environmental benefits real time.

“This partnership allows us to expand our popular Host program into the important Texas and Southeastern markets and compound our effective reduction of greenhouse gases in the transportation sector,” according to OBE Power’s Managing Director Alejandro Burgana, “Installing chargers in multifamily properties removes the biggest barrier to consumer EV adoption – fear of not having a place to charge. With EV charging amenities available, residents can make the switch to an electric vehicle that costs less to ‘fuel,’ is faster, safer, less costly to operate and emits zero tailpipe pollution.”

“We’re excited to offer residents a cost-effective and convenient EV charging solution that adds value to our projects while helping reduce emissions,” says Zain Mahmood, Casata’s Co-Founder & COO.

Casata plans to partner with OBE Power at their next planned developments beginning with Casata San Marcos and roll out into other locations over the next two years.

As Electric Vehicle adoptions continue to accelerate, offering green amenities to residents can attract loyal tenants while also reducing emissions. Together OBE Power and Casata are committed to leading on sustainability to build a green future.

OBE Power, founded in 2017, is an Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service company. With OBE Power, multi-family residents, Fortune 500 corporate employees and university students can charge their electric vehicles where they work, live, and play. Their user-friendly app and web portal tracks vehicle usage and reports on environmental benefits real time. OBE Power makes charging fun, convenient, and impactful.

Casata is a new, Austin-based startup creating micro home rental communities across the state of Texas and beyond. With their first community in South Austin, they are pioneering their scalable, highly-amenitized model of micro living. Each independent Casata home is beautifully designed with open, efficient layouts and abundant natural light, and enhanced with smart home technology and outdoor patios. The community features multiple exciting events per week, put together by their unique “Campus Alchemist”, along with many other amenities such as electric vehicle charging. The combination of these features elevates Casata as an attractive alternative to traditional apartment living or single family rentals.