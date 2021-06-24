Northshore Area Board of REALTORS® Select Remine’s Docs+ to Bring Best-in-Class Transaction Management to Louisiana

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Northshore Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR) has selected Docs+ Transaction Management for its more than 800 REALTOR® subscribers.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for NABOR’s brokers and agents. By utilizing Remine’s industry leading Transaction Management tool, Docs+ users will experience a plethora of solutions in a single platform, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder and distribution, and impersonation for agent collaboration.

“Partnering with Remine to offer Docs+ Transaction Management continues our mission to provide industry leading technology to support the everchanging needs of our brokers and agents,” said Cynthia Tarver, Association Executive at NABOR. “The Docs+ Transaction Management solution saves agents and brokers valuable time so they can focus on offering their clients exceptional customer service and a seamless real estate transaction.”

We are thrilled to collaborate with NABOR to bring best-in-class transaction management technology to the state of Louisiana, explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our new Docs+ Transaction Management continues to win on price, performance, and modernity when placed head-to-head against the competition.” Docs+ Transaction Management is expected to be available to NABORS subscribers in Q4 of 2021.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0™ operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website. Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Board or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information visit www.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Northshore Area Board of Realtors

Northshore Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR) is a member-based trade association established to assist its members in the business of real estate. We provide our members with discounts, continuing education, professional development, and networking opportunities. We are a local board of REALTORS®. Real estate licensees who join Northshore Area Board of REALTORS® also become members of the state association and the National Association of REALTORS®. Our mission is to empower REALTORS® as they preserve, protect, and advance the right to real property for all.