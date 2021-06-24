Zeta and Dun & Bradstreet Join Forces to Launch the Industry’s First Combined Consumer and Business Data Cloud for “Business-to-Person” Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA), a data-driven marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers, and Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced they have entered a strategic alliance.

The Zeta-Dun & Bradstreet alliance will bring together trusted consumer and business data into a single private data cloud that contains profiles on over 220 million individuals in the United States. The data cloud combines Zeta’s business-to-consumer (B2C) data, including intent, behavioral, transactional, and location-based signals, with Dun & Bradstreet’s business-to-business (B2B) data, including employer data such as companies, titles, and emails, to power a new market sector, business-to-person (B2P), which will enable businesses to unlock the buying power of decision makers through more personalized, insight-driven marketing touchpoints.

“Our alliance with Zeta demonstrates our combined commitment to address our clients’ needs in a more consumer-influenced market and to establish the B2P sector to help marketers blend personal and professional personas with emotional and hyper-targeted campaigns and messages that drive results,” said Kevin Coop, President, North America at Dun & Bradstreet. “By working with Zeta, we’re continuing the upward momentum in our sales and marketing growth strategy as more businesses rely on the combined power of trusted data and a powerful go-to-market platform to connect with more buyers.”

This alliance represents a new opportunity in the way both companies address the needs of businesses today. For the first time, Zeta will expand its offering to both the B2B and small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMB) markets with the enrichment of Dun & Bradstreet’s business data. Dun & Bradstreet will elevate its marketing activation capabilities, offering Zeta’s consumer marketing capabilities to SMBs.

“We believe this alliance is a unique opportunity for businesses to achieve stronger connections with decision makers across the U.S.,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta. “We are thrilled to be going to market jointly with Dun & Bradstreet to deliver innovative capabilities to the B2B and SMB markets, generating new lines of revenue for both companies. Together, we will place our customers on a path to even more successful outcomes. Dun & Bradstreet, through a multi-year commitment, will become one of Zeta’s most strategic alliances.”

The alliance will initially focus on unifying and activating data from Zeta’s and Dun & Bradstreet’s respective data clouds to create B2P marketing. With the unification and activation of both companies’ data assets, customers will have access to:

360-degree identity profiles for deeper B2B personalization : Businesses will have access to over 220 million individual profiles in the U.S. tied to an individual Zeta ID, based on opted-in data. The enriched ID includes over 2,500 behavioral signals per user across online, mobile, social media and news platforms, and is matched with their professional business title, email, and company name, to create a 360-degree view of each individual, both personally and professionally. B2P does not solely rely on third-party cookies, providing a solution framework in the future of identity and addressability.

: Businesses will have access to over 220 million individual profiles in the U.S. tied to an individual Zeta ID, based on opted-in data. The enriched ID includes over 2,500 behavioral signals per user across online, mobile, social media and news platforms, and is matched with their professional business title, email, and company name, to create a 360-degree view of each individual, both personally and professionally. B2P does not solely rely on third-party cookies, providing a solution framework in the future of identity and addressability. B2P audience activation: Unique audiences that combine both business and consumer attributes can be activated through the Zeta Marketing Platform.

Unique audiences that combine both business and consumer attributes can be activated through the Zeta Marketing Platform. D&B Rev.Up Now will offer SMBs enterprise-level consumer marketing capabilities: Building on Dun & Bradstreet’s marketing solutions, D&B Rev.Up Now brings enterprise digital marketing technology – once only available to large-size businesses – to SMBs so that they can find and engage their best customers. The all-in-one advertising service delivers easy-to-use, fully automated and highly targeted marketing solutions for B2C businesses looking to acquire new customers with little to no marketing or technical expertise needed.

Additional information:

