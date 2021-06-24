Boingo Private Networks Launches to Power Innovation and Drive Efficiencies for Business Enterprise

Boingo Private Networks enable fully-connected enterprises to seamlessly digitize business for the 5G era. Think secure, wireless, dedicated bandwidth for all your operational needs. With the power of 5G, LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and beyond, our private network solution transforms digital operations, drives operational efficiency and securely connects smart devices and IoT. Level up with Boingo Private Networks. Learn more at boingo.com/private-networks

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Boingo Wireless, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider, announced commercial availability of its enterprise private networks offering, currently being trialed at leading airports, sports and entertainment venues nationwide.

Boingo Private Networks provide dedicated, secure wireless connectivity with enhanced capacity, control and coverage to enterprise customers—ideal to power digital operations, securely connect smart devices and drive operational efficiency. Offering a network as a service (NaaS) model, Boingo designs, builds and manages private networks for its customers. The solution is ideal for customers who want the benefits of a cellular network that guarantees control and data ownership, while removing the hassle of network management.

“Businesses are accelerating their digital transformation to streamline operations, reduce overhead and provide a secure experience—and private networks from Boingo are an important piece of that transformation,” said Michael J. Zeto III, senior vice president of global strategy and emerging businesses at Boingo. “Whether it’s creating a touchless customer journey, deploying robotics on the manufacturing floor, implementing advanced asset tracking, or introducing IoT for industrial safety, a Boingo NaaS Private Network provides a secure connectivity backbone that enables an enterprise to execute its vision, realize outcomes and own their own data.”

As a neutral host network operator known for many industry firsts, Boingo Private Networks are designed for enterprise customers who want direct control over wireless coverage, location and quality. The result is a reliable network to maximize operational efficiencies and realize new levels of productivity. To securely enable anything and everything requiring connectivity, Boingo Private Networks are an end-to-end solution including design, installation, operation, maintenance and data analytics.

“Boingo is the only provider of a true converged, neutral host wireless private network,” said Zeto. “That means we put the enterprise needs first and bring multiple technologies and spectrum together to efficiently provide the right solution for the right use case.”

Configured for interoperability, unified management and install ease, Boingo Private Networks can be implemented with 5G, LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and work seamlessly alongside neutral host DAS and Wi-Fi. To learn more visit, https://www.boingo.com/private-networks/.

