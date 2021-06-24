Resonate Blends Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Resonate management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Resonate is creating value-added brands for the wellness market by employing advanced science, leading technology and a deep understanding of the entourage effect, cannabinoids, adaptogens and terpenes to formulate products with specific, controllable and repeatable, beneficial effects.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Resonate in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented, “With the rapid legalization and rise in social acceptance of cannabis products, MarketsandMarkets projects the Cannabis market to reach $90.4 billion by 2026. Resonate recognizes that the future of this fragmented market lies in creating value-added brands that make Cannabis understandable, accessible and predictable. Resonate’s focus is on finding mutual value between product and consumer by optimizing quality, supply chain resources, distribution, branding, and financial performance. We find the valuation disconnect at Resonate to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Brooks Hamilton added, “Resonate recently launched its first line of six commercial products that offer meticulously formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes and botanicals in a unique category-breaking product that provides precise and refined cannabis experiences. To support its launch and fund its rapid expansion, Resonate closed a $3.0 million private placement earlier this year, and is working together with Good People LLC as its sales team to introduce the product at industry conferences and promotional events. With revenues beginning to ramp, Resonate is well positioned for growth through continued development of new cutting-edge cannabis products as well as seeking new opportunities in its acquisition pipeline.”

“2021 was an important inflection point for Resonate with the launch of our Koan brand and Cordials product line,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “We have spent much of the last year prepping for our launch developing marketing strategies and partnerships, perfecting our products, optimizing our capital structure and positioning ourselves for the long term. Our recently initiated marketing campaigns are proving to be highly successful, building an awareness for Koan as a lifestyle brand with a fresh take on traditional offerings with science-driven formulations. Our forward roadmap stresses rapid revenue generation and future growth by building a purpose-driven portfolio of research organizations, innovative brands and retail channels. We look forward to working with Brooks and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues that will drive sustained growth and build long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on Resonate, please visit the Company’s website at www.resonateblends.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to KOAN@mzgroup.us or call Brooks Hamilton at 949-546-6326.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Resonate Blends, Inc.

Resonate Blends (OTCQB:KOAN) is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System - a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.