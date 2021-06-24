ExploreLearning Announces the Debut of Frax, A Research-Proven, Engaging Way to Learn Fractions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExploreLearning, a Cambium Learning Group company and provider of interactive math and science learning solutions, today announced the launch of ExploreLearning® Frax™. Frax is an adaptive and game-based solution that builds on the latest research-based instructional methods to create a more effective, fun way to learn fractions.

National assessments consistently show that large numbers of students struggle with fractions. This deficit in turn undermines their ability to succeed in middle school and high school mathematics and limits their future career options. Frax uses fun challenges, proven instructional strategies, and motivating rewards to help students break through the traditional barriers to learning fractions.

“Historically, a weak understanding of fractions has held back the progress and potential of too many students,” said David Shuster, President at ExploreLearning. “Fortunately, recent academic research has made it possible to create an all-new approach that gives students the strong conceptual platform and the self-belief in their mathematical abilities they need to succeed.”

Teachers who beta-tested Frax during the 2020-21 school year found that Frax made an immediate impact on student enjoyment, confidence, and achievement with fractions.

“My students are gaining a strong foundational understanding of fractions. They seem to be understanding fraction concepts and can discuss them, which is new. I have not had students understand fractions this well, this early.” -Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, NH

“The students love learning about fractions. They are excited and want to learn more. It has taken the challenging aspects of fractions and turned it into a very positive experience.” - Saint Gilbert Catholic School, IL

“My students take a math assessment at the beginning of the year, then again in mid-January. Usually, a few students increase their scores substantially. This January — after using Frax — all but two increased their scores substantially.”- Rogers Public Schools, AR

About ExploreLearning

ExploreLearning® is a part of Cambium Learning® Group the education essentials company. Across all areas of our organization, we deliver technology solutions and services that emphasize the elements that are most essential to education’s success: simplicity, certainty and now. At ExploreLearning, we believe all students can have success in math and science — and have fun along the way! Our award-winning online programs — Gizmos®, Reflex®, Frax® and Science4Us®— bring engaging and effective instructional strategies to K-12 classrooms around the world.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.