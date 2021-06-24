Lob and Metromile Enterprise Introduce Automated and Accelerated Insurance Claims Payments at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lob, the leading direct mail platform, today announced an integration with Metromile Enterprise, the cloud-based technology platform used by global property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims. With Metromile STREAMLINE, Metromile Enterprise’s no-code claims automation platform, property and casualty insurers can process claims and make payments without incurring unnecessary costs, errors or delays.

Property and casualty insurers mail more than 75% of insurance claims payments, which means claimants could wait a week or more to access much-needed funds. Metromile Enterprise and Lob can help insurance carriers eliminate touchpoints between claimants and claims adjusters, reduce transaction costs to print and mail checks, and issue payments sooner. Lob’s APIs dramatically reduce mail processing time, making direct mail workflows 25% more efficient and helping teams reclaim thousands of hours without sacrificing data quality.

Lob automates direct mail for more than 8,500 businesses, allowing leading insurance companies to send trusted offline communications with the speed and flexibility of digital engagements. Metromile Enterprise provides property and casualty insurers with advanced claims automation and fraud detection tools, helping to improve customer experience and reduce a carrier’s claims and operating costs. Together, Lob and Metromile Enterprise’s partnership helps streamline the insurance claims journey for insurance carriers and claimants.

“Consumers look to insurance companies to help make them whole again after a claim as quickly as possible. Metromile STREAMLINE gives insurance carriers a tool to eliminate the hassle and error-prone processes and make claims payments faster, improving customer, claimant and employee satisfaction,” said Amrish Singh, Metromile Enterprise general manager.

“Consumer expectations have forced changes in every industry, including insurance, where digital transformation is accelerating, particularly post-pandemic,” said Divya Chittor, VP of product at Lob. “Automating these processes has made a significant impact on our customers. Lob is focused on enhancing the customer experience, and our partnership with Metromile Enterprise does just that - by streamlining paper payments, it provides a safe, secure and timely return on investment for the customer.”

The Metromile STREAMLINE automation platform, powered by sophisticated data science modeling, enables claims self-servicing to settle claims efficiently. Property and casualty insurers use the platform to reduce repetitive tasks done by claims professionals so that they can spend more time providing service for customers and claimants with more complex needs.

To learn how insurance carriers can reduce unnecessary costs, errors or delays, register to attend Lob and Metromile Enterprise’s webinar on August 3, 2021, or visit enterprise.metromile.com to schedule a free demo.

About Lob

Lob automates direct mail for modern businesses. More than 8,500 companies use Lob’s cloud software to move faster and create new growth opportunities, including Booking.com, Expedia, Clover Health, Marley Spoon, Root Insurance, SeatGeek, ThredUp and Twitter. Lob’s APIs dramatically reduce mail processing time, reclaiming thousands of hours and improving data quality. One in two households in the U.S. have received mail generated through Lob’s platform. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lob is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, First Round Capital and Floodgate. For more information, visit https://www.lob.com.

About Metromile Enterprise

Metromile Enterprise licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees. For more information about Metromile Enterprise, visit enterprise.metromile.com, and schedule a free demo.