AmaWaterways Announces Groundbreaking Partnership With Ancestry®

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury river cruise innovator AmaWaterways today announced a new partnership with the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, Ancestry®. The groundbreaking collaboration provides a unique opportunity for guests to discover details pertaining to their specific family history while enjoying the incomparable river cruise experience that AmaWaterways is known for. With an uptick in consumers embracing heritage travel, the special Ancestry® Experience package allows travelers to further personalize and enrich their river cruise experience through pre-cruise private consultation and family history research, onboard presentations and curated excursions accompanied by an expert genealogist throughout the cruise.

“Having grown up along the legendary Elbe River in Germany, I am personally overjoyed by this new collaboration that provides our guests with a unique opportunity to connect with their European roots, through personalized research and specially curated experiences,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Maintaining or creating cherished family connections is more important than ever, and this partnership with the industry-leading team at Ancestry® provides the perfect setting to bring our guests’ treasured family stories to life.”

The first cruise in the series, Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry® Experience, will depart July 30, 2022, on board the 156-guest AmaStella. Guests will embark in Amsterdam on an unforgettable seven-night river cruise along the Rhine River, visiting Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland while tracing their roots and following along in their ancestors’ footsteps.

“At its core, Ancestry is a family history company, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help others uncover their own personal stories and to bring deeper meaning to their findings through genealogical research and heritage travel,” said Jon Lambert, director of global client relations for Ancestry. “We found this same passion for creating enriching life-changing experiences with AmaWaterways Co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst. Their European heritage and appreciation of cultural diversity fit perfectly with Ancestry’s mission to empower journeys of self-discovery to change lives.”

This enriching Ancestry experience begins as soon as the river cruise reservation is made with AmaWaterways. Each guest who signs up will be matched with an expert from AncestryProGenealogists®, Ancestry’s professional research division, who will conduct a one-hour welcome call to discuss aspects of their family that are of particular interest. From there, the genealogist will conduct a five-hour consultation and research phase delving into family background and identifying places of interest that the guest may visit or pass by during their river cruise.

Once on board, an expert genealogist will offer presentations to provide insight into what life was like for guests’ ancestors and highlight the types of records that are available for them to learn more. As guests travel through different regions where their ancestors lived, the genealogist will explain the history behind those areas, providing an unparalleled understanding of the past and a glimpse of their ancestors’ everyday lives.

Rounding out this enriching experience, each guest will also receive a private onboard consultation with the expert genealogist to review their own family tree. They will also have the opportunity to enjoy an Ancestry-specific group excursion with their expert genealogist. In certain cases, travelers can delve even deeper with an optional add-on of an Ancestral Home Visit accompanied by an expert genealogist.

Taking guests into the heart of Europe, the elegantly appointed AmaStella, with her exceptional crew, offers the opportunity for guests to be pampered in spacious staterooms; indulge in delicious cuisine from a choice of dining venues including the intimate Chef’s Table Restaurant; and when not participating in one of the 23 included shore excursion choices, relax on an expansive sun deck, featuring a walking track and swimming pool with a swim-up bar. Active travelers will enjoy the onboard Wellness Program, which includes expertly guided fitness classes, as well as hiking and biking tours.

Reservations for the July 30, 2022, Heritage on the River: Your Personalized Ancestry® Experience are now open, with prices starting from $5,399*. Reserve any AmaWaterways river cruise through Europe and customize your personalized heritage experience with Ancestry, from a pre-journey consultation with your expert genealogist to an Ancestral Home Visit for an additional fee.

*Per person prices (air and port charges not included). Visit AmaWaterways.com/ancestry for full details.

