Lead Like a Mother: Bobbie, a Company For and By Moms, Earns Prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bobbie. This year, 100% of Bobbie’s employees said it’s a great place to work — compared to 59% of employees in the average U.S. company and outperforming the 2020 small business winners.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bobbie is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We’re proud to bust the stereotype that start-ups are too small to be able to cater to parents. We have prioritized our perks and benefits to support a modern working parent,” said co-founder, COO and mom of two Sarah Hardy. “At Bobbie we have a parental leave program that sets the bar for start ups of our size. With 1 in 3 members of our team having a baby in the last year, we strive to build a company that allows our employees to thrive while raising a family — in a time when working parents need more support than ever.”

In addition to offering 12 weeks of fully paid leave after childbirth, paid leave for non-birthing parents, and a year’s supply of Bobbie for parents who need it, we offer ultimate flexibility for remote working. We also celebrate birth announcements as the joyous moments they are, not as something to hide from your employer. And we know that the 5th trimester, returning to work, can be rough with sleepless nights so we offer full pay for your first month back with half time hours.

“This score reflects the purpose driven people that are proud to represent Bobbie and work day in and day out to build a parenting culture of confidence. Our team lives and breathes our mission everyday with their own babies. And for those that don’t have kids, the reward is meaningful work, on the other end of our product is a baby that is growing and being nourished because we come to work everyday,” added Hardy.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Bobbie was inspired by co-founder and CEO Laura Modi’s personal struggle to meet her own breastfeeding expectations. After finding herself in a store desperate for formula, each label left Modi disappointed in the options available to her. Originally from Ireland, she knew that Europeans took a different approach to formula and didn’t understand why similar formulas weren’t available in America. Her frustration turned into action.

Today, Bobbie brings a first of its kind European-Style Recipe, Organic Infant Formula to U.S. parents. Bobbie’s recipe is modeled after breast milk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. With a point of view that what you put in formula is just as important as what you leave out, Bobbie does not include commonplace ingredients like corn syrup, palm oil, or maltodextrin.

Bobbie formula is available at www.hibobbie.com. If you are looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first, visit our careers page.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie will be initially selling direct-to-consumer and offering a subscription service to parents across the US. Bobbie is mom-founded and led and supported by a 20 person “Motherboard” of advisors and a Medical Affairs Team made up of doctors, lactation consultants, doulas, pediatricians, and professionals who contribute their expertise to building a next-generation formula company. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.