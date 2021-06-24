Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Seizes Opportunity With Standard Candy Company and the Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is celebrating their “Do what you do and don’t forget the Que” summer, its new women-owned Nashville airport Bar-B-Cutie location team are preparing for their grand opening (September 2021) by partnering with Standard Candy Company and introducing the “Smoke ‘N’ Sweet” Bar-B-Cutie Premium Goo Goo.

Bar-B-Cutie (Nashville’s oldest BBQ restaurant still in operation) and Standard Candy Company (inventor of America’s first combination candy bar in 1912) are iconic Nashville brands that have joined to develop a savory treat with a blend of craveable elements of sweetness, some spice, and the perfect amount of ‘smoky.’ The “shareable, sweet banana; hot caramel; chocolate confection” has been wildly popular with customers since its launch two weeks ago and is sold online for folks outside of Nashville and in Nashville Bar-B-Cutie locations. A portion of the sales from this Premium Goo Goo benefits Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic and Mercy Medical Angels.

“By teaming up with some of our fellow Nashville businesses while supporting an excellent charitable air transportation organization, we are working towards a stronger community within our big city,” notes Brett McFarland, COO of Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse.

The Nashville Airport Bar-B-Cutie will host elements of Bar-B-Cutie’s new prototype that were introduced in Texas several years ago. Located in the A/B terminal, the airport store will serve its smoked meat favorites like pulled pork and brisket as well as newer cuisine like Texas sausage panchos, fresh cut fries and the hardy, two-meat topped with onion ring “Mark” and its little brother “Victor” sandwiches. “Another surprise set to release with the opening of this location is a Bar-B-Cutie beer, crafted by a Nashville-based brewery,” reveals Melanie Lopez, Nashville airport Bar-B-Cutie operating partner. Giving travelers through BNA a warm bite and drink of Nashville’s heritage before and after their visit will be an excellent addition to the Nashville airport as well as to the already bursting at the seams BBQ restaurant franchise.

About Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse: Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchise is an iconic, family-owned BBQ business with more than 70 years of experience in the BBQ restaurant business. Since their founding in 1950, Bar-B-Cutie has served up world-class BBQ to millions of customers in the American South. For franchise opportunities, visit www.bbcutiefranchise.com.