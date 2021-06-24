JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa partners with EVPassport to provide fastest Level 2 EV charging experience to hotel guests in the U.S.

AVENTURA, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is launching a signature electric vehicle charging service as a new amenity for guests with the company’s Howard L2, 19.2KW charger. In addition to installing the first EV chargers on its property, the luxury hotel brand now offers the fastest Level 2 EV charging experience to hotel guests in the United States.

Hotel guests and staff, Hotec North America conference attendees and local press are invited to attend a demonstration of the new charging stations at the resort on June 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT. Demonstrations will run alongside a reception hosted by EVPassport to celebrate the launch.

"We’re seeing a significant rise in drive-up traffic as travelers reemerge and the hospitality industry resets for the post-pandemic era,” said Jeffrey Klein, Vice President and Managing Director at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. "We are excited to welcome guests back with an extraordinary charging experience. Installing EVPassport’s Howard chargers on our property continues our commitment to offering our guests the very best amenities and services while advancing the sustainability movement."

EVPassport provides a frictionless charging experience built around the ability to scan a QR code, pay and go. Open APIs enable integrations with popular services like Google Maps and Apple Pay, allowing drivers to see charger locations and click directly through to start a charging session without having to download an additional app or create a separate provider account. EVPassport’s robust APIs allow organizations to integrate live EVPassport chargers directly into their existing consumer-facing applications and services – providing customers with a branded EV charging experience that is compatible with any vehicle.

“The EV chargers installed at hotels across the U.S. are typically Level 2, 7KW chargers,” said Hooman Shahidi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at EVPassport. “With EVPassport’s new Howard, a 19.2KW Level 2 charger, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa can add ‘faster charging experience than ever before’ to its list of amenities that enhance the guest experience.”

About JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Tucked away on 300 acres between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a tropical oasis with a culture of accessible luxury and enriching experiences. The resort is renowned for it two championship golf courses redesigned by Raymond Floyd, the state-of-the-art âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s award-winning BOURBON STEAK restaurant, dining destination CORSAIR kitchen & bar, Tidal Cove water park and Cascata Pool, 121,000 square feet of meetings space, and the engaging Turnberry Kids camp all within reach of 685 spacious guest rooms and suites. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is a part of Marriott’s exclusive JW Marriott portfolio and a Conde Nast Readers Choice #1 Resort in Florida for 2019 and 2020.

Notice: Turnberry Development, LLC is the owner of the Turnberry® trademark but has no affiliation or involvement with the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and the Turnberry Isle Country Club other than the licensor of the Turnberry trademark.

About EVPassport

EVPassport is the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations. Brands committed to sustainability rely on EVPassport to provide their customers with the most seamless payment experience to charge any electric vehicle without requiring a separate app, account or a top-up balance. And EVPassport is the only platform that enhances customer engagement for these companies by providing custom branded hardware with API-powered software that easily integrates with their existing applications and services. For more information, follow EVPassport on Twitter (@EVPassport), Instagram (@EVPassport) and LinkedIn, or visit www.EVPassport.com.