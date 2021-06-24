Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting and CloudBlue Announce Alliance on Channel-based Subscription Business Model to Accelerate Japanese Digital Transformation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Masato Sase, President and Representative Executive Officer; hereinafter "DTC") and CloudBlue LLC (Irvine, Calif. - CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro business) today announced that they will begin collaborating to accelerate digital transformation for Japanese customers in key verticals.

In this alliance, DTC and CloudBlue will support the realization of a subscription business model that considers the entire channel ecosystem. Specifically, DTC and CloudBlue will support (1) the establishment of a business model that includes channel management and management of customer contact points in multiple channels as a provider of subscription services, and (2) the establishment of a business model that adds value by combining services from multiple companies and selling them as a distributor of services on the channel side.

The collaboration between DTC and CloudBlue will provide integrated consulting services, including business process design to support business, overall system design, system implementation, and post-implementation follow-up, in addition to building business strategies that will help realize a subscription channel ecosystem.

DTC will provide end-to-end support from conceptualization to implementation and deployment by setting up a specialized subscription channel ecosystem team of consultants with knowledge and experience of leading corporate transformation in all industries. In addition, DTC will provide specialized knowledge of the subscription business through Deloitte's network of 240,000 people in 150 countries.

Meanwhile, CloudBlue will provide a platform with the necessary functions for the subscription channel ecosystem. In this collaboration, the company will support the early realization of subscription channel ecosystems by providing solutions at the time of system implementation and services from a technical perspective. Such expertise is based on the firm’s extensive global implementation experience, with its services used by 40% of major telecommunications companies.

"Japan is CloudBlue's second-largest market in APJ, and this partnership with Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting represents a significant step toward our future growth in the region,” said CloudBlue LLC Asia Pacific and Japan General Manager YiLun Miao.

"We are excited to join our best-in-class subscription commerce platform with Deloitte's time-tested business acumen to help execute and accelerate digital transformation for Japanese customers in key verticals including telco/DSPs, distributors, ISVs, MSPs, as well as technology retailers and OEMs," added CloudBlue LLC Vice President Tarik Faouzi.

About Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting

Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting (DTC) is one of the entities of the Japan member firm group of Deloitte - a worldwide network providing professional services. DTC belongs to Deloitte Tohmatsu Group (Deloitte Japan) that provides five professional service areas of audit, tax, legal, consulting, and financial advisory services. As an entity in the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) that also provides these service areas, DTC offers consulting services in Japan and to Japanese companies worldwide by leveraging the general and world-class capabilities of Deloitte and Deloitte Japan. DTC’s integrated advisory services span from agenda and strategy development through execution for initiatives that aim to solve wide-ranging management and social issues. About 3,600 consultants of DTC have access to a structure that provides the appropriate services for each region or area by aligning with the global network of Deloitte offices across the world.

About CloudBlue LLC

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue connects vendor and Go-to-Market ecosystems and automates the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the value chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.cloudblue.com.