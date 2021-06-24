Presto Engineering and Cadence Collaborate on IC Packaging for Automotive and IoT Markets

MEYREUIL, France & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presto Engineering, an ASIC design and outsourced operations provider, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration to broaden semiconductor package design solutions and expertise for high-performance system-in-package (SiP) development for the automotive and Industrial IoT markets. Presto is adopting the Cadence® system design and analysis portfolio for advanced IC packaging, which includes the Cadence Allegro® X Package Designer Plus, Clarity™ 3D Solver, Sigrity™ XtractIM™ technology and Celsius™ Thermal Solver, on an exclusive basis in order to design IC packaging solutions for its automotive and IoT customers. In addition, Presto plans to provide Cadence with input on software features, functions and workflows specific to Cadence’s end customer and market needs.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Cadence, a leader in electronic design software, system-level analysis, hardware and IP,” said Cédric Mayor, vice president global strategy and corporate development at Presto. “Our ability to leverage the Cadence packaging design and analysis workflow will help us broaden our design services for IC packaging customers needing tailored capabilities and specific requirements. In our efforts to date, we have already seen a 50 percent faster turnaround time due to a reduction in design iterations enabled by Cadence technologies.”

“Developing today’s complex semiconductor packages, such as heterogeneous SiPs with 3D chip stacks and high-speed data transfer packages, requires a high level of collaboration between IC designers and package engineers,” said KT Moore, vice president, product management in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “With no two package designs being alike, collaborating with Presto allows us to capture insights on state-of-the-art package design trends as well as design team collaboration and workflow productivity.”

SiP and 3D packages, especially those with high-reliability requirements, tend to require multiple spins in order to optimize the bill of materials and design tolerances, as well as to achieve full control of the chip’s performance reproducibility. Cadence solutions, coupled with manufacturing knowledge and planning during the design process, help to reduce design spins and speed time to market.

Presto’s ability to provide a full suite of analytical qualification services within a single facility further reduces the time to market for its customers. The Cadence system design and analysis portfolio for advanced IC packaging supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. Now, with the addition of the Cadence portfolio, Presto offers a full set of design and qualification tools to help customers achieve the most efficient design-for-manufacturing (DFM) process, strengthening its position as the Trusted Microelectronics Partner.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and secured applications―from design, tape-out, to delivery of finished goods. Presto’s proprietary, highly secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.