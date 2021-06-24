Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems Partners with Switch Commerce

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, and Switch Commerce, a technology-driven debit processing platform provider, have formalized a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations that allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors and banks access to single-source PIN and PINless debit as well as credit card processing solutions. APPS is launching new enhanced semi-integrated application programming interfaces for electronic cash registers and point-of-sale terminals, as well as APIs for ISVs and developers who want access to these design solutions and debit networks to better meet client payment needs.

“Our partnership with Switch Commerce is another step forward in our journey to become a complete custom payment design platform and payment processing provider for merchants, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment facilitators and developers,” said Abe Maghaguian, CEO of APPS. “We work with our partners to swiftly design, develop and deploy new solutions on our platform and were able to complete a suite of semi-integrated POS terminals and APIs with Switch Commerce’s debit platform in just a few weeks,” added Maghaguian.

Clients using the APPS platform can offer a comprehensive suite of payment solutions using software-as-a-service infrastructure and private branding to manage and grow their businesses. This includes complete access to all data for consolidated review and optimization, custom report creation and the opportunity to collaborate with APPS for user interface and data enhancement requests.

“The partnership with Switch Commerce enables customers and third parties to design custom payment applications, create custom debit and credit clearing and settlement reports, have access to hundreds of integrations and be able to certify their own payment applications for PIN and PINless debit processing,” said Brent Gephart, CIO of APPS. “We are excited to partner with the Switch team and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Switch Commerce was founded on the belief that innovation was needed in the debit processing marketplace. The company has extended this innovation by delivering messaging integrations through its subsidiary Singular Logix. The Switch team takes great pride in delivering debit solutions that allow integration using modern technology methods.

“APPS has a similar technology approach when it comes to the merchant side of the payments industry,” said Paul Willingham, Chief Financial Officer of Switch Commerce. “The innovation that our collective teams bring to the industry is only limited by our imagination,” added Willingham. “We look forward to announcing additional products and enhanced functionality with APPS in the future.”

Parties may also telephone +1.800.635.3545 or email info@approcessing.com to learn more or request a demo.

About Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp.

APPS is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 17 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email press@approcessing.com.

About Switch Commerce

Switch Commerce is a technology-focused debit processing company. We revolutionize the way our customers do business by simplifying the vital operational tasks of your business while providing a superior ATM processing solution. The company’s Singular Logix subsidiary provides advanced technology that makes payment processing and point-of-banking solutions simple to access. Our solution includes messaging, data analytics, gateway processing and PCI-DSS compliant data center hosting. Proprietary messaging technology modernizes and significantly shortens the development lifecycle to bring exceptional POS debit and PIN debit gateways to your customers. Please visit switchcommerce.com and singularlogix.com for more information.