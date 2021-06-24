Thon Hotels is finishing its investment plan of Thon Hotel Brussels Airport by end 2021

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thon Hotel Brussels Airport announces the end of a full renovation of the property by the end of 2021.

Located 5 minutes from Brussels National Airport and the NATO headquarters and only 15 minutes from the city centre of Brussels, Thon Hotel Brussels Airport is ideally located for both business and leisure travellers.

The hotel is part of the Norwegian hotel chain, Thon Hotels, which recently aligned their brand with the motto “Add colour to your day”. The Thon Hotel Brussels Airport is one of the latest properties that has undergone a change in comfort and style to ensure the best possible stay for the guests.

By the end of 2021 the hotel will have completed a full refurbishment. Renovations include a new design for all 100 guest rooms, a marble breakfast buffet with new matching restaurant furniture and a stylish lobby set. All items have been carefully curated by Sissel Berdal Haga Thon, head of design at the Olav Thon Group, and the Norwegian interior architect, Trond Ramsoeskar, who have worked to transform the hotel from an airport hotel to a Thon Hotel full of colour and light.

In the trendy bar area, guests can enjoy a new level of entertainment as a pool table and foosball table were put in place.

The hotel set up a Grab & Go self-service market replacing the full restaurant service, offering a variety of snacks, meals and drinks at all times. Both guests and external visitors can buy a takeaway meal for their flight, lunch break or take it up to the room.

Other facilities that are worth mentioning are the arrival of an air-conditioned exercise gym with Technogym equipment and the complete renovation of the meeting room with all the technical equipment.

Next to a change in style and services, the hotel has invested in and improved the security and safety of the building by replacing the fire central and detection units, extinguishers and fire doors and by adding security cameras in and around the building.

With these refurbishments, the Thon Hotel Brussels Airport is the perfect place to stay for any trip in the airport business district.