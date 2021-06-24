Cadre Announces Strategic Partnership with DisruptAD for International Expansion

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DisruptAD, one of the region’s largest venture platforms, announced a strategic investment in Cadre, a US-based technology-driven real estate investment platform that provides individuals the opportunity to invest alongside institutions in high-quality commercial real estate assets. The investment comes after Cadre has raised capital from investors including Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst and others. DisruptAD’s investment is from the Ghadan Ventures fund, which aims to support promising startups from around the globe to expand their footprint to Abu Dhabi and across the broader region. As part of this partnership, Cadre will be expanding its corporate footprint to Abu Dhabi, and will work closely with DisruptAD to expand access for investors in the region to commercial real estate in the United States, and vice versa.

This partnership follows the recent announcement of the Cadre Direct Access Fundi, which offers individuals a curated portfolio of commercial assets with lower minimums, lower feesii, better underwriting, and a potential for liquidityiii that was never available to individual investors. The Cadre Direct Access Fund is also designed to accommodate investors in regions outside the United States, and DisruptAD’s investment will enable Cadre to expand its reach to individual investors in international markets.

Ryan Williams, Cadre’s co-founder and CEO, said, “ We’re grateful to DisruptAD for their partnership and support as we continue to grow our company. We were founded on the belief that all investors should have access to institutional quality assets, and we’re well on our way to making this goal a reality. We also see enormous potential in providing access to more investors everywhere, and this partnership is a big step forward on that journey.”

Mayank Singhal welcomed the new partnership with Cadre on behalf of DisruptAD and said: “ We are pleased to back Ryan’s vision to democratize global access to real estate investing. He has built a world class real estate investment platform in Cadre, supported by best-in-class technology. We are excited for Abu Dhabi to be Cadre’s first international market and look forward to supporting the company as it provides investors in our region with access to commercial real estate assets in the United States.”

Cadre has delivered compelling returns for investorsiv. Since inception, the company has closed more $3 billion in real estate transactions, delivering greater than 18% net IRRv and resulting in the return of more than $168vi million of capital to Cadre investors.

The Ghadan Ventures Fund is an AED 535 million fund under the Ghadan 21 program and is managed by DisruptAD. It is part of DisruptAD’s broader mission to support and nurture 1,000 start-ups over the next five years and create a thriving local community of founders, fund managers, incubators, and accelerators in Abu Dhabi.

To find out more about Cadre, please visit https://www.cadre.com

About Cadre

Cadrevii is a next generation technology-driven real estate investment platform that provides qualified individuals and institutions access to fully vetted commercial real estate opportunities. Cadre has also built a groundbreaking secondary market for commercial real estate enabling investors to have the potential to seek liquidity. Cadre combines its institutional experience with differentiated technology to empower investors through direct access, low fees, and greater transparency.

About DisruptAD

DisruptAD is ADQ’s venture capital platform. Its activities include investments in start-ups and venture capital funds, as well as the creation of new incubators and accelerators to support Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a global start-up destination and accelerate the development of its innovation ecosystem. DisruptAD invests across the UAE as well as other global markets including the Middle East and North Africa region, India, China, South East Asia and the United States. The platform aims to support and nurture over 1,000 start-ups by 2025.

DisruptAD is also responsible for the Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) Fund, the AED 1.1 billion venture fund that focuses on Indian and South East Asian start-ups. In addition, it manages the AED 535 million Ventures Fund, a flagship initiative of the Ghadan 21 programme.