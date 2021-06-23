CCT Research and Commonwealth Primary Care ACO Team Up to Increase Clinical Trial Access for Arizona Patients

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCT Research, an innovative site network that supports clinical research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, Dermatology, and Illness Prevention, has announced a new partnership with Commonwealth Primary Care ACO, an Arizona-based Accountable Care Organization with a network of 24 sites and more than 130 independent physicians throughout the state.

Through this partnership, CCT will enable Commonwealth providers access to new or cutting-edge services as recently seen with advances in new treatments such as Covid-19 vaccinations. CCT will embed its clinical research infrastructure into several Commonwealth facilities to provide the additional level of certification to select providers, and offer qualified patients convenient and comfortable access to investigational treatments.

“By working with Commonwealth, we’ll be able to quickly expand patient accessibility to clinical trials,” said CJ Anderson, president of CCT Research. “We look forward to collaborating with their physicians and health care staff to further the development of new medical treatments while providing exceptional patient care.”

Along with the upcoming Commonwealth sites in Arizona, CCT has 18 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Nevada, Nebraska, and Utah. Recently, the company obtained the second highest patient enrollment numbers worldwide for a pharmaceutical company’s Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial. They are currently enrolling patients for trials related to the treatment or prevention of COVID-19, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, low testosterone, migraine, psoriasis, fatty liver, acne, and others.

“Commonwealth is always looking for innovative ways to increase awareness and value of primary care and their distinctive ability to improve quality, cost and patient engagement in the ever changing health care environment,” said Lance Donkerbrook, CEO of Commonwealth. “That’s what makes CCT a unique partner for our providers.”

CCT plans to begin offering clinical trial enrollment through select Commonwealth sites beginning in July 2021.

About CCT Research

CCT Research is a company offering an innovative approach to conducting clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of debilitating diseases. CCT’s network of sites are located within neurology clinics, family practices, senior living communities, and dermatology clinics to support research in the fields of Neurology, Family Practice, Dermatology, and Illness Prevention. Our unique model simplifies the process for trial participants and provides pharmaceutical sponsors with high quality data. For more information, visit cctresearch.com.

About Commonwealth Primary Care ACO, LLC

Based in Tempe, AZ, Commonwealth Primary Care ACO is one of the nation’s few primary-care founded, owned, operated and governed Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). Commonwealth operates as a management entity organizing the independent primary care physicians in a virtual group arrangement, as a provider of management services, and as an organizer of technology. Commonwealth exists to serve the continued success and independence of physicians, while helping manage the transition to a value and risk based in an ever changing healthcare environment. For more information, visit www.commonwealthaco.com.