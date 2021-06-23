Steelworkers Ratify Contract with Moose Creek Tire Recycling

MOOSE CREEK, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unionized workers at Moose Creek Tire Recycling in the eastern Ontario community of Moose Creek have negotiated a new collective agreement with the company that will see their wages increase by up to 11.3% over the next three years.

Members of Local 13292-17 of the United Steelworkers union (USW) voted to ratify the new three-year contract on June 21. The agreement was negotiated well in advance of the expiry of the existing contract in September of this year.

The agreement calls for wage increases ranging from 8.8% to 9.1% in the contract’s first year, followed by a 1% increase in the second year and a 1.25% increase in the third year. Over the term of the contract, hourly wage rates will increase from $21.08 to $23.52 for operators, and from $30.33 to $33.75 for mechanics.

The agreement also provides increases in shift premiums and boot allowances, improvements to contract language and co-pay amounts for extended health and dental coverage, as well as the creation of a new senior mechanic job classification.

“The union decided to begin the bargaining process early to try to reach a new agreement before the existing contract expired to get the best possible deal, and we were able to achieve that goal,” noted Eric Fournier, USW Staff Representative.

“The negotiations were conducted in a spirit of collaboration and respect by both parties at the table,” said Matt Spinella, a worker at the tire recycling plant and the new chairman of the USW Local 13292-17 bargaining unit.

“The positive atmosphere allowed us to address key issues and to reach an agreement that our members supported,” Spinella said.

“I congratulate the members of Local 13292-17 and their bargaining committee for their solidarity in securing a collective agreement that recognizes their hard work and vital contributions to the company’s success,” said USW Ontario Director Marty Warren.