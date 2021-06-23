Rideau Transit Maintenance Workers Join CUPE

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workers at Rideau Transit Maintenance in Ottawa voted almost unanimously yesterday to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Rideau Transit Maintenance has a 30-year contract to maintain the Confederation Line, Ottawa’s new light rail transit system.

“This group does the same work as our members in transit systems across the province, including at OC Transpo. They contacted CUPE because they want the same protection and voice that all our members enjoy,” said Marc Lafrance, a CUPE representative who is involved in the organizing drive. “As of today, they have new rights and we can work together to build a better, safer workplace.”

CUPE is the union in Canada, representing more than 700,000 workers in education, healthcare, municipalities, social services, universities, transportation and communications.

EW/COPE491