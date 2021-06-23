Crossfuze to Host UK Event that Inspires Young Women to Pursue Careers in Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite partner, will host a virtual event aimed at university graduates who are interested in a career in the information technology field. Women Fuzed in Tech will take place on 6th July 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested attendees who match our values will be invited to explore the opportunity of enrolling into our 3 Months to NOW Program — our (paid) fast-track to consulting program.

This virtual event features an introduction to digital transformation, ServiceNow and Crossfuze. Participants will have a chance to network with their peers, hear from an inspiring panel of women in tech, including female leaders at Crossfuze and ServiceNow, and get hands-on experience with the ServiceNow platform. Integrated Marketing Specialist, Dalin Murad, developed the event and will serve as its host. Additionally, Nick McGillivray, vice president, Crossfuze Europe, will welcome attendees.

“I’m hugely looking forward to our inaugural Women Fuzed in Tech event. Diversity in the workplace is not just about ticking a box,” McGillivray siad. “It’s about fresh perspectives and opportunities to drive growth with diverse mindsets. That Crossfuze has the opportunity to offer young women through this initiative education, experience and for some even a career path is really exciting … and having some of our customers and ServiceNow join us on the day should make this an unforgettable experience for all those lucky enough to attend.”

“It’s not uncommon to be the only woman in the room when working in the IT industry,” said Crossfuze Managing Consultant and Women Fuzed in Tech careers panelist, Allison Walker. “I have been fortunate to meet some incredible women in my career who not only served as mentors, but also shared their experiences throughout the years. These women helped pave the way and created a better space for me and all young women who will come after them. Because of them, we’re helping create spaces where young women can explore, learn, create and be their authentic selves. Connections like these help young women not only in their careers, but in every aspect of their lives.”

The Women Fuzed in Tech event aligns with Crossfuze’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiative aimed at including underrepresented groups as valuable members of the team. Women are historically underrepresented in technology and Crossfuze hopes to change that.

For more information, or to register to attend this event, visit pages.crossfuze.com/en-gb/women-fuzed-in-tech.

