Nel and Linesight Collaborate on Hydrogen Fueled Bus Programme for Transport for London (TfL)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global dedicated hydrogen company, Nel Hydrogen, and multinational consultancy firm, Linesight, announced today that they collaborated on the delivery of a brand new hydrogen fuel station for 20 hydrogen buses for Transport for London (TfL). One of the key objectives of the Mayor of London’s Transport Strategy for 2018 is the decarbonisation of London’s bus network under which all TfL’s buses will be electric or hydrogen fueled at the latest by 2037.

Under the terms of this programme, Nel was commissioned to provide TfL with a Hydrogen(H2) station solution to provide fuel to 20 hydrogen buses operating in west London. The buses are already a competitive alternative to battery buses and will, in the near future, close the cost difference with the current ICE (diesel) fleet. This state-of-the-art hydrogen station allows TfL to refuel hydrogen buses in just a few minutes. This is a major benefit on the road to zero-emission, matching the time taken to fill up conventional buses.

Hydrogen buses can also store more energy on board than equivalent buses, meaning they can be deployed on longer routes. This is a contract worth several million and includes a 10-year service and maintenance contract. The station, which will be completed imminently, will initially service a fleet of 20 hydrogen fuel cell buses at Metroline’s Perivale bus depot. Currently, London has 9000 buses in operation, and plans to make all buses in London to be run either on electric battery or hydrogen, by 2037.

Linesight has been working with Nel Hydrogen since 2019, providing program, project, and cost consultancy services in both North America and Europe. On the TfL initiative, Linesight is providing project and cost management services to Nel. Linesight brings extensive expertise in complex stakeholder management, critical infrastructure program delivery and management of niche technical deliverables such as onsite radiography and cost control to support Nel in country.

Commenting on the project Karsten Poulsen, Vice President Operations, Nel Hydrogen Fueling said, “Transport for London (TfL) are forging the path for a sustainable business by 2037 and it has been a privilege working with them on their hydrogen fueled bus programme to date. Our collaboration with Linesight has resulted in clear stakeholder management and prioritisation of key activities enabling us to meet the expectations of TfL and open the hydrogen refueling facility efficiently. Linesight has played a pivotal role on the Perivale project in procuring key and bespoke packages of work that are fundamental to project handover to the end user. We very much look forward to potentially working with Linesight on future projects across Europe.”

“Nel are global leaders in empowering generations with clean green energy forever. Their cutting-edge technology is enabling people and businesses to make everyday use of hydrogen. This has been and continues to be an exciting and collaborative partnership for Linesight with Nel. The renewables industry is one in which we are investing heavily bringing our decades of experience and deep domain knowledge to bear in scheduling, project and cost management solutions that add demonstrable value to our clients and their requirements,” said Michael Riordan, Managing Director UK, Linesight.

About Nel

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles – without the emissions.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational consultancy firm with over 45 years' experience, providing cost, schedule, program and project management services to a multitude of sectors including Life Sciences, Commercial, Data Centers, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com