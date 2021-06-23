Country Archer Provisions Turns Heads with Provocative New National Campaign “Calling All Grassholes”

Country Archer Provisions is “Calling All Grassholes” with the launch of its first national campaign that humorously engages viewers, and provokes them to learn more about their food and the grass-fed beef difference, a characteristic that sets the brand apart.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.), the # 1 better-for-you jerky brand in natural, MULO and convenience1 and leading producer of delicious real ingredient, grass-fed jerky and meat sticks, is “Calling All Grassholes” with the launch of the brand’s first national campaign that humorously engages viewers, and provokes them to learn more about their food and the grass-fed beef difference, a characteristic that sets the brand apart. With conventional meat snacks commonly made from chemically-laden, processed ingredients like hydrolyzed corn protein and mechanically separated chicken, Country Archer crafts real food with clean labels you can pronounce. Launched this week across YouTube and other digital platforms, “Calling All Grassholes” aims to inspire a wave of snackers who are increasingly more aware of the impact their food choices have not only on themselves, but their families and the world around them.

Country Archer coined the comedic term “Grasshole” to describe people who demand more from their meat snacks – and wear it as a badge of honor. The brand sought to create an amusing rallying call that was a bit shocking and create a sense of pride for those who have higher standards for their snacks, while driving attention for the benefits of cleaner ingredients and the grass-fed beef difference.

“We firmly believe in the 100% grass-fed and -finished beef difference, and that it can play a critical role in leaving our world better for future generations versus conventional, grain-fed beef from feedlots,” said Jeff Wong, VP of Marketing at Country Archer Provisions. “Our mission has been to craft real food to craft a better world, but we wanted to make this concept more approachable by having fun with it and capturing attention for grass-fed through levity and laughter. Our hope is to provide a few seconds of comedic relief in people’s days and make them stop and say – ‘you know, I think I’m a Grasshole too’ – and that’s a good thing!”

“Calling All Grassholes” features a diverse cast going about their daily lives. From a mother and child to a young couple, a rancher, and an elderly woman, becoming a Grasshole has heightened their standards from traditional jerky with questionable ingredients, to only seeking cleaner, delicious meat snacks made with grass-fed beef. Grassholes shop and eat grass-fed, bring their own bags, and believe the world needs more Grassholes. The ads call upon all supporters to show their enthusiasm for these better-for-you options and help expose family, friends, and even complete strangers to the benefits.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Country Archer has paved the way for better-for-you meat snacks. It was over ten years ago when Eugene and Susan Kang, the company’s co-founders, stumbled upon the humble roadside jerky stand and first tasted this artisan crafted jerky that was unlike anything else on the market at the time. The two saw an opportunity to disrupt the jerky sector, building a portfolio of options crafted with real ingredients such as gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef from pasture raised sources, a key differentiator for the brand. Now, a decade later, Country Archer is doing the same with this ad campaign, focusing on real ingredients and grass-fed beef. Since its inception, the brand has expanded its wide range of offerings which features jerky and sticks with all-natural and antibiotic-free pork and turkey, all which are free of artificial preservatives, nitrates, nitrites, MSG and gluten.

The 30-second and three 15-second videos can be seen on YouTube, as well as CountryArcher.com, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The brand is also releasing limited-time merchandise including branded items and a custom microsite with more on how consumers can celebrate being a Grasshole. To learn more about Country Archer, please visit www.countryarcher.com.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient jerky and meat sticks. As the number one better-for-you jerky brand, Country Archer crafts all its meat snacks with high-quality, premium, and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. The brand supports sustainable farming practices, including sourcing its protein from grass-fed and -finished pasture-raised cattle that are never confined to feed lots. Each meat snack is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey and pork. All Country Archer products are free of preservatives, nitrites, MSG and gluten. Country Archer meat snacks are available at over 17,000 retail locations nationwide, including at retailers such as Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).

