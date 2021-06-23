Magellan Healthcare and Invo Healthcare Announce Value-Based Care Collaboration Focused on Improved Autism Outcomes

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), announced today the launch of a pilot in collaboration with Invo Healthcare to define standards of care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) undergoing applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment.

According to the CDC, 1 in 541 children are diagnosed with ASD with some states reporting 1 in 322 children receiving a diagnosis. The collaboration between Magellan and Invo is an innovative value-based care (VBC) model intended to define standards for ABA treatment and measure progress against them. The model will help providers deliver better care, resulting in improved outcomes for children with ASD and those who care for them.

Because ABA is a newer treatment than psychotherapy and other therapies, limited academic literature exists to support providers in effective decision-making for intensity and length of care. In addition, treatment plans are individualized and require extensive monitoring with heavy reliance on caregivers, nearly 50%3 of whom need help managing emotional and physical stress. This makes it difficult for families to gauge treatment effectiveness and contributes to the rising costs of mandated ASD treatment. In fact, according to the CDC, in addition to medical costs, intensive behavioral interventions for children with autism cost $40,000 to $60,000 per child per year.4

To address these challenges, Magellan and Invo are reimagining the clinical model for ABA by offering an innovative solution that will emphasize efficacy, improve member engagement, drive data-informed decision-making and deliver stronger clinical outcomes.

“Families will be supported throughout their journey and benefit from clear communication at the outset regarding the appropriate intensity and length of treatment for their child,” said Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services autism, Magellan Healthcare. “Providers will benefit from an enhanced relationship with Magellan’s clinical team who will closely monitor data and adherence to defined clinical standards and quality metrics that will result in improved outcomes with increased member and provider satisfaction.”

The approach leverages Magellan’s deep clinical expertise in ASD and its newly created alternative VBC payment model, combined with Invo’s clinical care model that offers treatment strategies based on the age and learning profile of the child.

Invo CEO Anthony Manley says, “Delivering quality care that drives the best possible outcomes for children with autism is paramount. Over the past several years, we have prioritized the development and testing of proprietary tools, including data-driven protocols, standards of care, and progress monitoring capabilities. These tools are designed to empower clinicians to deliver optimal outcomes for our families and partners. We are enthusiastic to fully align with Magellan and drive results for their members and our families."

Andrew Post, project lead for Invo Healthcare, adds, “Through this partnership, we are building upon the extensive work we have done with the Clemson University Center for Behavior Analysis, collaborating with key stakeholders who share our commitment to driving the best possible outcomes for children with autism and their families. The needs of each child we serve are unique. Families receiving ABA through this partnership can expect an enhanced clinical staffing model that supports greater continuity of care from their trusted providers and increased access to achievement data that maximizes the impact of services towards meeting their family’s goals.”

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Invo Healthcare: Invo Healthcare is the leading national provider of community and school-based autism and childhood behavioral health services nationwide. Operating in 27 states, Invo serves more than 70,000 children annually in the areas of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), behavioral and mental health services, speech and language, occupational therapy, physical therapy, social work, psychology and other services. Invo is headquartered in Doylestown, PA with additional corporate campuses in Northbrook, IL and Tampa, FL. With more than 2,500 highly credentialed and trained clinicians across the country, Invo passionately drives superior outcomes with its proprietary programs. For more information, visit invocompanies.com.

