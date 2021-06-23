Smart & Final Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraising Campaign to Support Olive Crest

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, announces its annual in-store fundraiser for Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, and treating and educating at-risk children. From now until July 6, customers at every Smart & Final location can donate, with all proceeds going directly to Olive Crest benefiting at-risk and neglected children. The successful Give $5, Save $5 incentive is back again following the record-breaking 2020 fundraising campaign. Customers who donate at least $5 receive a $5 off $25 coupon good for their next in-store purchase at Smart & Final between July 7 – July 13.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging period for the children Olive Crest serves. We’re proud that Smart & Final is once again helping this important organization support at-risk children,” said Tinamarie Squieri, Manager, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “As an incentive for our generous customers, Smart & Final is again pleased to provide and pay for the popular $5 off $25 bounce-back coupon when a customer donates at least $5 as we strive to break another fundraising record this year.”

Olive Crest provides services to more than 24,000 children and families each year, including providing loving homes, as well as counseling and education for them and their families. A supporter of the organization for more than a decade, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation provides cash donations and gift cards to Olive Crest each year, with last year’s mobile campaign raising a record-breaking $577,000.

“During a period where our children have endured even more hardships than normal, Olive Crest is so grateful for our partnership with Smart & Final,” said Rhonda Tagge, National Director, Olive Crest. “We were humbled to see the outpouring of generosity from Smart & Final customers last year when so many were facing their own challenges brought on by the pandemic. We continue to see greater need for care of our kids and appreciate every donation received to help our Child Abuse Stops Here network build strong families and keep kids safe.”

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final serves. The Foundation aids nonprofit organizations with a focus on hunger relief, health and wellness, team sports and youth development, education, and disaster relief. In 2020, the Charitable Foundation raised almost $2 million to support nearly 1,500 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and associates.

For more information, visit SmartAndFinal.com/Olive-Crest.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that strives to give back, improve the quality of life, and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on Health & Wellness, Education, Hunger Relief, Team Sports & Youth Development, and Disaster Relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 100,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. With unwavering compassion, the Olive Crest family maintains a lifelong commitment to the youth and families we serve even after they have graduated from our programs.

Olive Crest serves over 7,500 children and families each month throughout California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For information, call 800-550-CHILD (2445) or visit www.olivecrest.org.