Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) of Canada Selects Quantcast Choice as Its Consent Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced that the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada (IAB Canada), the only organization fully-dedicated to the development and promotion of digital and interactive advertising in Canada, has chosen Quantcast Choice as its consent management platform (CMP).

Quantcast Choice, implemented across more than 3 million publisher and marketer domains globally, solves for compliance and consent with consumer privacy, transparency, and trust at its core. It supports the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) 2.0 and other key privacy regulations and industry standards. Easy to deploy, Quantcast Choice increases control and decreases complexity for website owners needing to know which vendors and partners have access to consent data. Additionally, Quantcast Choice helps publishers and brands maximize advertising revenue and optimize consent rates.

As the only trade association exclusively dedicated to the development and promotion of the digital marketing and advertising sector in Canada, IAB Canada is committed to helping members navigate the increased emphasis on consumer privacy. With the Canadian industry facing imminent amendments to its existing privacy legislation, IAB Canada selected Quantcast Choice to lead by example, ensuring compliance and increased transparency of processes to ultimately get ahead of more stringent regulations.

“Given that the anticipated amendments will include significant penalties and higher accountability standards for the industry, getting organized with solutions that can scale for change is critical,” said Sonia Carreno, President of IAB Canada. “While we’ve been promoting and educating Canadian marketers on the importance of a consent management platform, including how to ensure it aligns with the business, it became critical for us to take first steps and implement a CMP platform to signal that the industry is changing and to demonstrate that innovative technology exists to help streamline compliance.”

“Publishers around the globe need to keep consumers’ best interests top of mind as advertisers and marketers look to successfully navigate a privacy-first world, something that Quantcast is pioneering through Quantcast Choice,” said Laura Main, Managing Director of Quantcast Canada. “Quantcast is proud to have the trust of the world’s leading industry experts, such as the IAB Canada, as we support their privacy, compliance, and consumer consent efforts.”

About Quantcast: Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About IAB Canada: IAB Canada (www.iabcanada.com), is the national voice and de facto thought leader of the Canadian Digital marketing and advertising industry, and is a not-for-profit association representing Canada’s most well-known and respected Advertisers, Agencies, Media Companies, Mobile and Video Game Marketers + Developers, Measurement Companies, Service Providers, Educational Institutions and Government Associations operating within the space.