Commonwealth Radiology Associates Expands Service Agreement with Healthcare Administrative Partners

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces it has expanded its service offering with current radiology revenue cycle management client Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) to include practice and financial management services.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform comprehensive practice and financial management services on behalf of Commonwealth Radiology Associates.

During the course of their partnership, HAP has become an integral component of CRA’s successful revenue cycle performance. When the practice was in need of management services, they sought HAP’s assistance in that area, as well. According to Dr. Allan Hoffman, President of CRA, “When we signed on with HAP as our revenue cycle partner, we knew that we were in capable hands. Our confidence and trust in the HAP team has only grown in that time and their dedication to our success is apparent. We felt it was the right decision to bring them on to service other areas of our practice and look forward to continuing to grow this relationship.”

Commenting on the expanded agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Our people and personal approach to client partnerships has always set us apart. We are proud of the relationships we cultivate with our clients, especially as they continuously grow and evolve. HAP works hard everyday to earn our clients’ trust, and we are proud to take on these additional services for CRA.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston, MA. Their doctors practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, community outreach, and quality.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com.