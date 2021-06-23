Yugabyte And Hasura Integration Provides Cloud Elasticity and a Frictionless Application Development Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yugabyte, the company behind the leading distributed SQL database, today announced a partnership and new integration with Hasura to deliver true cloud elasticity and ease of use for application development using GraphQL. The product integration allows Hasura Cloud customers to create a YugabyteDB cluster in a Yugabyte Cloud account and connect to it with a single click.

YugabyteDB is built on a scalable and fault-tolerant architecture and can be deployed in a wide range of geo-distributed configurations in hybrid or multi cloud environments. The database is wire compatible with PostgreSQL and offers advanced relational database capabilities. Yugabyte Cloud delivers YugabyteDB as a fully-managed database-as-a-service running on Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud Platform. YugabyteDB is the only distributed SQL database to integrate with Hasura’s open-source GraphQL engine and instantly provide developers with a production-ready GraphQL API.

By pairing Hasura with YugabyteDB’s high-performance distributed SQL database, developers can now build applications that are highly available, scalable, and geo-distributed – without the need to write backend code to handle data requests. Since both the Hasura GraphQL Engine and YugabyteDB are 100% open-source under Apache 2.0 license, developers can get started at no cost and benefit from the innovation and velocity of vibrant open-source communities. They can deploy the software at scale on any public or private cloud, or use the fully managed public cloud services from the two companies.

“Our partnership with Yugabyte is particularly exciting for both enterprises and for our developer community,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO, Hasura. “YugabyteDB is a great compliment to Hasura GraphQL as it provides horizontal scalability, fault tolerance, and global data distribution for Postgres users. As the cloud-native community continues to grow, we look forward to seeing the innovative applications built with these technologies.”

Several organizations, including Midoin, Ubercircle and Brikl are using the Hasura GraphQL Engine and YugabyteDB in production enterprise environments.

“Midoin has gone all-in on GraphQL because it makes it easy for us to create and manage the APIs our application relies on,” said Petros Ninos, founder of Midoin. “YugabyteDB is a perfect fit for our application’s needs of scalability and resilience. The tight integration between YugabyteDB and Hasura’s instant GraphQL makes it easier to build a complex application like ours while giving us the validation and support we need to deploy these technologies in production.”

“We are thrilled to officially announce this partnership with Hasura to bring the benefits of Hasura Cloud and production-ready GraphQL to our customers,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “By integrating YugabyteDB and Yugabyte Cloud with Hasura’s ability to easily connect databases and microservices to a GraphQL backend, we are able to provide a frictionless user experience for developers building scalable apps in the cloud.”

Developers can create free accounts on Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud, and deploy applications within minutes to experience firsthand the simplicity and power of the tightly integrated solution. Yugabyte is a sponsor of HasuraCon’21 and will provide a technical talk and demo at the event.

To learn more about Yugabyte and Hasura’s product integrations, visit: https://blog.yugabyte.com/yugabyte-and-hasura-make-it-easier-to-build-complex-global-applications/

