UTHealth Selects Houston-based ReMedi Health Solutions to Conduct Physician Personalization

Houston-based IT consulting firm ReMedi Health Solutions was recently retained by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) to help spearhead the implementation of Epic Systems for its 2,000 clinicians.

As part of UTHealth’s transition to Epic, the university selected ReMedi Health Solutions to conduct Epic Personalization sessions for its clinicians, including those at UT Physicians, the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, and UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center.

“ReMedi’s physicians were able to train UTHealth’s practitioners prior to switching to Epic,” said Babatope Fatuyi, MD, chief medical information officer at UTHealth. “The virtual model assisted our physicians in making the transition to Epic.”

ReMedi’s virtual model facilitated 2,000 Epic Personalization sessions at UTHealth to take place in just 20 days. ReMedi assisted UTHealth with scheduling and managing each appointment, offering a simple opt-in process for physicians, which resulted in over 70% adoption in the first 10 days of the project. ReMedi leveraged 20 of its EHR physician consultants to conduct peer-to-peer Epic Personalization across 18 specialties, averaging about 120 one-on-one sessions per day. ReMedi’s physicians also supported UTHealth with the implementation of Nuance’s Dragon speech-to-text software that enables physicians to dictate to Epic, in addition to Epic mobile apps Canto and Haiku. The data generated from these sessions tracked and visualized the EHR adoption and progress for UTHealth leadership.

ReMedi Health Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Sonny Hyare, MD, believes that the central key to success lies within physician opt-in and EHR understanding. “Physicians are the only ones that can enter the information into the systems that keep hospitals and clinics running as efficiently as possible,” Hyare said. “ReMedi is here to ensure that they know exactly how to utilize the new Epic system and that it is customized to their respective specialties.”

To shore up workflow efficiency, ReMedi built and developed an AI-powered virtual assistant to provide step-by-step workflows and access to tip sheets that help clinicians navigate the new EHR system. ReMedi plans to bring unparalleled value to UTHealth with its physician-driven approach, ensuring that the end-user experience is prioritized throughout the entire implementation process.

About UTHealth:

Established in 1972 by The University of Texas System Board of Regents, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) is Houston’s health university and Texas’ resource for health care education, innovation, scientific discovery and excellence in patient care. The most comprehensive academic health center in the UT System and the U.S. Gulf Coast region, UTHealth is home to Jane and Robert Cizik School of Nursing, John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School, and schools of biomedical informatics, biomedical sciences, dentistry, and public health. UTHealth includes the UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center and clinical practices UT Physicians, UT Dentists, and UT Health Services.

About ReMedi:

ReMedi Health Solutions is a national healthcare IT management and consulting firm that specializes in end-to-end, physician-centric EHR implementation and training, including system selection advisory, system optimization, integration and testing, go-live support, and data migration. We’re a clinically-driven company and committed to improving the future of healthcare. Our mission is to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions that support enhanced patient care, efficient clinical workflows, and improved financial and operational performance for healthcare systems.