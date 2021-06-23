CEX.IO Partners with Jacob & Co. to Enable Crypto Payments for Luxury Products

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cryptocurrency exchange CEX.IO, announces a new partnership with the prominent luxury jewelry and watch manufacturer Jacob & Co. As part of the two companies' cooperation, Jacob & Co. will onboard digital asset payments for its products.

Cryptocurrency transactions will be powered by CEX.IO's digital asset payment gateway solution - CEX.IO Pay. Initially, the luxury items creator will allow its customers to pay with Bitcoin and Ethereum, with more cryptocurrencies to follow.

It will take customers only a few steps to settle an order with crypto. Upon selecting a product, the system will determine its price in crypto equivalent. Afterwards, the buyer scans a QR code via his smartphone to settle the order via a cryptocurrency payment.

"Jacob & Co. stands out as a premium brand with a passion for creativity that finds solutions previously deemed impossible. This approach is close to us at CEX.IO, as we stand on the frontier of financial innovation, which also demands out-of-the-box thinking. This is in part why we decided to partner with Jacob & Co. And in doing so we intend to facilitate the transformation of the luxury industry and e-commerce at large," says Konstantin Anissimov, Executive Director of CEX.IO.

“CEX.IO is a trusted and internationally known cryptocurrency exchange that is on pace to process more than $14 billion in crypto transactions in 2021. We selected CEX.IO because of their positive reputation and credibility in the space,” stated Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co.

About CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, the UK-based CEX.IO operates one of the largest international ecosystems of cryptocurrency products. From entry-level users to professional traders as well as institutions and businesses, over 4 million customers worldwide buy, sell, trade, exchange, stake, and borrow against cryptocurrencies using CEX.IO products. The company has been featured among CryptoCompare's ten best exchanges and Coin Metrics' trusted service providers.

About Jacob & Co.

Founded in 1986 and based in New York, Jacob and Co. is a prominent luxury jewelry and wristwatch manufacturer. With retail locations all over the world, Jacob and Co.'s products are known for their designs, creativity, and impeccable quality. Having started as a small manufacturer, the company has grown to be a well-known and respected brand, featuring partnerships with numerous celebrities and businesses.