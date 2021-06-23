Twelve Consulting Group Partners with OneCloud to Make Enterprise Data Precise and Anaplan-Ready

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twelve Consulting Group (www.twelvecg.com), a Gold Tier Anaplan implementation partner, has formalized its partnership with OneCloud (www.onecloud.io) to bring Twelve CG customers a transformative data integration solution. OneCloud is a provider of iPaaS technology that connects the enterprise by automating processes among enterprise applications to deliver precise data, at the right time, to the right people.

The OneCloud precision platform to integrate and manage enterprise data provides an elegant way to streamline connected Anaplan planning deployments by transitioning data transformation from the models themselves to the OneCloud platform. The easy-to-use interface of OneCloud makes it possible to set up integration in a matter of days. It removes errors and friction points and frees up time for more value-added activities. By easily making data “Anaplan-ready,” Twelve CG customers benefit tremendously with smaller, easier-to-maintain models.

“Getting the right data to all of our customers’ systems in a timely manner ensures they’re getting the most out of any given application. We’re already using OneCloud internally and can see the tremendous advantages it offers in driving ROI and saving time through process automation,” said Josh King, CEO of Twelve Consulting Group.

He added, “It seemed like a logical next step for us to broaden Twelve CG’s capabilities to provide even more value to our customers by offering the OneCloud platform that seamlessly integrates applications, harmonizes dataflows, and automates processes between Anaplan and other enterprise applications.”

Now, as an official OneCloud Gold Consulting partner with trained and certified resources, Twelve CG can offer new OneCloud services to customers to further enhance and support their Anaplan Connected Planning journey.

Greater than the sum of its parts

The sole focus of Twelve Consulting Group is building internal IP and enablement to deliver industry-leading Anaplan consulting services. As a result of its service excellence, Twelve CG was named Americas Regional Partner of the Year by Anaplan three years in succession.

Twelve CG has conducted more than 500 Anaplan projects for its 100-plus customers. Its stellar customer success metrics of 92% CSAT and 88% NPS can be partly attributed to deep product and domain expertise in finance, operations, sales, supply chain, and workforce planning.

OneCloud, on the other hand, offers a wide range of Anaplan-specific integration. It became the first Anaplan technology partner to offer Transactional API support to seamlessly connect source system data streams into the Anaplan platform in March of this year (see press release).

Connecting the enterprise

The OneCloud platform includes OneCloud Integration Studio for end-to-end integration and automation across the connected enterprise, eliminating data silos, empowering business users, and building a stronger partnership with IT. It recently expanded with the game-changing OneCloud Data Prep application for enterprise data cleansing, enrichment, and classification.

The Anaplan technical community will be able to take advantage of many OneCloud platform capabilities, including:

Running a variety of Anaplan actions, including model to model imports

Timely updates to Anaplan with near real-time integration, enhancing the end-user experience

Automated workflows, approvals, and notifications

Easily connecting to various cloud or on-premise systems

Low to no-code intuitive user experience

“It’s a real testament to OneCloud precision that Twelve CG started as our customer and then chose to become a OneCloud Gold Consulting Partner,” said Tony Scalese, the Chief Customer Officer of OneCloud. “Having an implementation partner that utilizes the platform ensures that they are constantly evolving with us. Their command of Anaplan, in combination with a number of experienced OneCloud resources, will accelerate the delivery of a Connected Planning experience. Together, we can bring the connected enterprise vision into reality.”

For more information about working with Twelve Consulting Group to implement OneCloud, please email information@twelvecg.com or reach out on Twelve’s Contact Us page.

About Twelve Consulting

Founded in 2013 by Jill King, Twelve Consulting Group places a strong emphasis on developing people and clients to unlock potential with smarter data. By providing their 100+ customers with technology solutions and consulting services, Twelve CG helps them solve their toughest problems while simultaneously empowering them to think strategically and act quickly. Learn more at twelvecg.com and harness your data to make smarter decisions, faster.

About OneCloud

OneCloud is a modern iPaaS technology company that delivers precise data for the connected enterprise. It provides intuitive, comprehensive integration, data transformation, and automation for a wide range of business-critical applications that reside on-premises and in the cloud. OneCloud has the ability to integrate with thousands of applications with specific connectors that include pre-built intelligence such as Anaplan, BlackLine, BigQuery, Coupa, IBM, Investran, MS Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle, PowerBI, Prevedere, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Tableau, Trintech, Workday, Workiva, Yardi, and more. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and visit https://www.onecloud.io/resource-library.