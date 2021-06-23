Mia Syn, RDN Partners with Digestive Health Company PanTheryx

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today announced its partnership with Mia Syn, MS, RDN as the company’s new nutrition advisor for its TruBiotics® brand of probiotics and its Life’s First Naturals™ brand of colostrum based dietary supplements. Ms. Syn, a nationally recognized nutrition expert, holds a master’s degree in human nutrition from Columbia University and is a trusted dietitian, helping her clients improve their health by adopting healthier eating habits and supplementing responsibly. As the brands’ nutrition advisor, Ms. Syn will distill clinical science to educate consumers about the digestive and immune health benefits of probiotics and cow colostrum for wellness.

“We are pleased to have Mia Syn join our effort in growing awareness of the numerous digestive and immune health benefits of probiotics and colostrum among health-conscious adults,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO, PanTheryx. “As you can suspect, cow colostrum for human health is still a novel concept even though there are more than 6,000 published studies on the health benefits of cow colostrum. On the opposite end of the spectrum, while overall awareness of probiotics is strong, many consumers don’t realize how important probiotic strains are to product selection and product quality. With Mia’s strong nutrition experience, coupled with the expertise of our other scientific advisors, our goal is to educate more people about natural ways to support their overall health – starting with their digestive and immune systems.”

Mia Syn, MS, RDN will combine her nutrition expertise with that of PanTheryx’s other medical and scientific advisors, including:

Lauren Crosby, M.D., FAAP , Beverly Hills-based pediatrician and nationally recognized parenting expert

, Beverly Hills-based pediatrician and nationally recognized parenting expert Harry Oken, M.D. , clinical professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland and fellow at the American College of Physicians

, clinical professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland and fellow at the American College of Physicians Michael Roizen, M.D. , chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic, best-selling author of the YOU: The Owner’s Manual series

, chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic, best-selling author of the YOU: The Owner’s Manual series Robin West, M.D., board-certified orthopaedic and sports medicine surgeon, lead team physician for the Washington Nationals and the head team physician for the Washington Football team

“I’m excited to partner with PanTheryx and its family of digestive and immune health brands – TruBiotics and Life’s First Naturals – especially as two important health functions, gut health and immunity, are top of mind for so many Americans,” commented Mia Syn, RDN. “I talk with clients on a daily basis who experience GI issues, including bloating, gas and general discomfort. And, over the past 18 months, so many more people are tuned into supporting their immune health. I always look at their daily diet and discuss ways to supplement to achieve their goals. I’m happy to direct clients to two complementary products to promote healthy digestion and support immunity.”

TruBiotics®

TruBiotics is a high-quality probiotic supplement that works naturally to support digestive and immune health in adults. As one of the most recognized probiotic brands in the U.S., TruBiotics contains the two most clinically studied types of good bacteria to help both your digestive and immune systems work at their best. These types, Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, are two of the most commonly found types of good bacteria in the gut. TruBiotics is a proprietary blend of the Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12® strain and the Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-5® strain that work together to support your digestive system and the 70 percent of your immune system in your digestive tract. BB-12® and LA-5® are proven to survive the gastrointestinal tract, and the BB-12® strain in TruBiotics has one of the best survivability rates in the gastrointestinal tract among all probiotic strains. To learn more about TruBiotics, please visit www.trubiotics.com.

Life’s First Naturals™

As the first milk produced by mothers, including cows, colostrum is often referred to as nature’s original superfood because it is a comprehensive source of nutrients that helps to support the immune system, jumpstart the digestive system, and seed a healthy gut microbiome in a newborn’s first few days of life. Colostrum is no longer only available to newborns - with the Life’s First Naturals line of colostrum supplements, we’ve bottled the digestive and immune benefits of colostrum and made them available to people of all ages. To learn more about Life’s First Naturals, please visit www.lifesfirstnaturals.com.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of nutritional health and wellness products. PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™ is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit www.pantheryx.com.